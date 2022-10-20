A List of the Best Podcasts in Australia Right Now, if You Need a New Obsession

While it’s true that basically every person and their dog has a podcast these days, there’s no denying the media format has brought some incredibly entertaining shows to our ears over the years. Whether that’s in the classic true crime format, news or something super niche like a podcast about pets with anxiety (that probably exists, right?), there is no shortage of available content for curious minds keen to learn, and the list is only growing. If you’re new to the world of podcasts or just looking for a new show to consume you, here’s a list of some of the best podcasts available in 2022.

The list comes from Spotify Australia, which has asked its ‘podcast experts’ to curate a selection of the best shows that Aussie listeners are loving. Check them out below.

The best podcasts of 2022, according to Spotify Australia

All synopses are via Spotify Australia.

Liar, Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past two years, you would have heard the name Melissa Caddick. The Eastern Suburbs fraudster who stole over $23 million from investors for an elaborate Ponzi scheme. Now, listen to the twists and turns of Melissa’s infamous crime to try and uncover what happened to both Melissa and the millions.

Left, Right, Out

Calling all Australian politics novices, Left Right Out is the show for anyone who wants to understand politics but doesn’t know where to start. Each week, Elfy and Justine answer questions from their listeners and unpack issues impacting Australians, because politics is for everybody and no one should feel left out of this convo.

Chameleon Season 3: Wild Boys

The latest season of the wildly popular con-themed podcast Chameleon takes place in the summer of 2003 when two half-starved young men turned up in a small Canadian town, they’d been raised in the wilderness, they’d never seen a TV, gone to school, or registered for IDs. There was just one problem: not a word the boys said was true.

Batman Unburied

A serial killer known as The Harvester terrorises Gotham City, but Batman is not coming to the rescue. In fact, Bruce Wayne has no memory of being the Caped Crusader at all. Instead, Bruce is a forensic pathologist, performing the autopsy on the latest victim when he’s attacked by the killer himself.

Betrayal

This is a story of a real-life fairytale gone horribly wrong after Jenifer Faison reconnected with her college sweetheart, Spencer Herron after 20 years apart. It’s a cautionary tale about a marriage so filled with betrayal and deceit, that many people are still recovering from its path of destruction.

everybody has a secret

Join the co-host of Shameless Annabelle Lee and a roster of incredible guests as they unpack the wild, never-been-told, real-life secrets of their listeners and unpacks the nuances of secret-keeping.

My Sister’s Secrets

Virginia Tapscott is on a quest to uncover her family’s darkest truth – and shine a light on the secrets in all our families. This gripping new investigative podcast is created by Tapscott and journalist Steve Jackson, and brought to you by The Australian.

Out of Character with Millie

Um, boys at the back, I’m actually trying to talk over here? Out Of Character with Mille is a podcast where comedian Millie Ford can take off her teachers lanyard, put away her mum’s puffer jacket and be herself. With her cousin Celia by her side, Millie is ready to share all the itty bitty details of her life.

Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s

Investigative journalist Connie Walker unearths a story from her family’s past and how a story from her father set in motion an investigation that would send Connie deep into her own past, trying to uncover the secrets of her family and the legacy of trauma passed down through the generations.

Twin Flames

We all want love, that happily-ever-after feeling of finding your soulmate. But the path to finding your Twin Flame isn’t so simple. From Wondery, Twin Flames is a podcast about what happens when the quest for love turns into a dangerous obsession.

New pods to look out for

Adding to this list of impressive podcasts, Spotify has also announced the launch of its Make Waves program in Australia, which introduces Gen Z Creators to the podcasting platform. As a part of this program launch, Spotify has announced three new Aussie podcasts to look out for.

Here’s a quick look at each of them:

All synopses are via Spotify Australia.

Bridey & Jiny

Bridey & Jiny are like chalk and cheese, but that’s what makes their friendship so great. These two unsuspecting besties are inviting everyone into their friendship as they chat about all things cultural differences, relationships, heartbreak, school and more.

All That Jazz

Skyrocketing to success with her authentic vlogs, hilarious skits and dance tutorials, Jasmine Txo brings her energising and warm vibes to our ears with All That Jazz. Jasmine sits down with diverse, inspiring and successful people to help encourage listeners to be the best versions of themselves.

Pengo Pod

Hannah Pengilly takes listeners on a creative journey through a fictional world, where Hannah chats all things art and imagination with some of the world’s biggest artists on the internet right now.

If you want more epic podcasts to tune into, check out our list of favourite true crime pods (as well as shows and books) next, or this list that’ll help you find your new favourite book.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.