7 of the Best Luggage Trackers So You Can Stalk Your Own Suitcase

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Almost everyone who’s done the Europe tour has had their bags lost by an airline at least once. Thanks to all those connecting flights and stopovers, it seems that airports sure do struggle to keep track of our belongings. But you won’t lose them – not if you have a luggage tracker.

Instead of standing at the baggage claim, scratching your head as the same suitcases do their third lap around the conveyer belt, the right tracker will give you the peace of mind you’re probably craving after a long flight.

Most of you have probably heard great things about the Apple AirTag, one of the most popular luggage tracking tags available. While an AirTag is good and all, there is one caveat – you’ll need to be an iPhone owner to use one.

Thankfully, the AirTag isn’t your only option. In fact, before we get into the nitty gritty of the best luggage trackers you can buy, you need to know that there’s three different types of tags.

Best Bluetooth luggage tags

The first type is Bluetooth, which is what the Apple AirTag falls under. Bluetooth-operated trackers work by emitting a secure signal that can only be detected by other devices within that tracker’s ecosystem.

If you’ve ever “lost” your luggage, you simply need to set your tracker to Lost Mode, which will allow nearby devices to detect where your missing suitcase is hanging out. However, using a Bluetooth tracker does come with a few restrictions.

Using the Apple AirTag as an example, this means that your luggage is “lost” if there’s no iPhones nearby to trigger the “found” alerts. Granted, this is pretty unlikely to happen considering that the iPhone is one of the most popular smartphones in the world. But it may be an issue if you use a Bluetooth tracker, such as Tile.

On the plus side, another iPhone only needs to be between 15 to 30 feet away to detect your AirTag, which applies to most other luggage trackers such as the Samsung SmartTag.

Apple AirTag

Pros: Uses the Find My network to provide real-time tracking, battery can last up to one year, trackable up to 800ft, waterproof, can track pets, can input contact information, has a built-in speaker to help you find missing objects.

Cons: Compatible with iPhone 11 or newer, holder sold separately, needs to be replaced with new battery once dead.

Where to buy: Amazon ($49) | Dick Smith ($165 – 4pk) | eBay ($64.49)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Pros: Uses Galaxy Find network to track missing belongings, can track pets, like the AirTag it uses a built-in speaker that will make a sound so you can find your lost items, waterproof, dust-proof, can also control smart gadgets at home.

Cons: Compatible with Samsung Galaxy smartphones with Android 8.0 or higher, requires annual battery replacement (or sooner).

Where to buy: Dick Smith ($60) | eBay ($50.19) | Kogan ($60)

Tile Mate

Pros: Show real-time location once located, trackable up to 250ft, water-resistant, can ring your phone even when it’s on silent mode, comes with QR code you can add your contact info to, a lost Tile will send a notification once its found, compatible with both iOS, Android, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and Xfinity, three year battery life.

Cons: Non-replaceable battery, depends on the Tile network (which is not as popular as iPhone or Samsung), easily damaged.

Where to buy: Amazon ($46.60 – 2pk) | eBay ($60)

Tile Pro

Pros: Compatible with Google Assistant, approx one year battery life but replaceable, durable, water-resistant, trackable up to 400ft, subscription does offer free battery replacement.

Cons: Expensive, requires subscription for some features (starts at $4.99/month), tracking limited by Tile network.

Where to buy: Amazon ($74.99) | eBay ($68.95)

Best GPS trackers for luggage

The second type of luggage tag you want to know about is a GPS tracker. These are the most reliable types of trackers since they utilise satellite navigation to keep track of your belongings.

On the other hands, they are typically more expensive in the long run since many rely on a monthly or annual subscription in addition to its outright cost.

LandSeaAir 54 GPS Luggage Tracker

Pros: GPS tracking available worldwide, waterproof, sends real-time and detailed tracking reports via text/email, set and change GeoFence zones, receive travel speed alerts, user-friendly interface, rechargeable, comes with SIM.

Cons: Requires subscription.

Where to buy: Amazon ($76.60)

Tracki GPS Luggage Tracker

Pros: Lightweight and small, ends live tracking, low battery and geo boundary crossing alerts in-app, unlimited distances, automatically connects to Wi-Fi indoors or GPS satellites outdoors, can use Google Street View, international SIM included, accessories included.

Cons: Requires minimum six month subscription, five day battery life while using real-time tracking.

Where to buy: Amazon ($28.88) | eBay ($37.56)

Best QR code luggage tracker tags

The final one is a QR code luggage tag. It’s super easy to use but really relies on your faith in people to work. Those who are unfamiliar with QR codes know that any time you scan one on your phone, it will turn into a website link or let you download an app.

With QR luggage trackers, you can have your contact information assigned to your barcode so that when a good Samaritan scans it, you’ll either be alerted to your suitcase’s location or the scanner can use your info to contact you.

Zazzle QR Tag

Pros: Unique QR code so you can input your personal contact information, location can be delivered via text/email/voice message, weather-proof, cheap both short-term and long-term, no batteries necessary, no subscription required.

Cons: Relies on luggage handlers or good Samaritans to go into Found Mode.

Where to buy: Zazzle ($22.65)