Need a Laugh? Try These 5 Australian Comedy Podcasts

If you’re tired of all your true crime podcasts and just in need of a laugh, then look no further.

Australia is home to some of the world’s funniest comedians, and luckily for us many of them are making podcasts. Don’t underestimate the power of a hilarious podcast to seriously lift your mood — a good chuckle on the commute into work can turn your whole day around. Go through our list below, indulge in some of the very best comedy podcasts Australia has to offer and get your giggle on. Your brain will thank you.

READ MORE 11 of the Best New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue

These guys are Aussie legends at this point. Hamish Blake and Andy Lee’s weekly podcast, along with their Remembering Project and their subscription-only back catalogue (going back a cool decade or so), is just pure comedy gold. Highlights include regular game ‘Tell Us Someone We Haven’t Thought Of In A While’, where you can win a free hat for reminding Hamish and Andy about someone they haven’t thought of this year — Australian soap star and singer Stephanie Macintosh, for example.

Abbie Chatfield has come a long way since she was runner up in Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. Her podcast It’s A Lot is so much fun because it showcases Abbie at her best — candid, sassy and fiercely assertive. She regularly interviews extremely interesting guests, including author Alok Vaid-Menonand performer Milo Hartill. The biggest laughs come with the weekly ‘Nightmare Fuel’ episodes — usually dating-related, Abbie reacts to a nightmare-inducing true story from her weekly guest or from a listener. Get on it.

Let’s stay a while within The Bachelor cinematic universe. Bachelor Of Hearts, hosted by Xavier Rubetzki-Noonan and Max Quinn, is the Bachelor recap podcast of your dreams. During Aussie Bachelor season, this podcast is an absolute must-listen — and a fun partner in crime if you ever feel like doing a rewatch of previous seasons. The duo analyse each episode in-depth, discussing significant moments through a pop culture lens. Xavier and Max are naturally hilarious, have great chemistry and add some genuinely fascinating commentary to The Bachelor. You’ll feel like you’re watching with your best friends.

With a whopping eight seasons for new fans to get stuck into, Dragon Friends is a podcast binger’s dream. The premise is simple: six comics get together and play Dungeons & Dragons… and then the fun begins. There’s something so dynamic about Dragon Friends — the chemistry between the cast, paired with the genuinely exciting D&D storylines, make this one a must-listen. If you have been thinking about getting into D&D but not sure where to start, definitely have a listen to Dragon Friends.

Speaking of good friends, Bang On with Zan Rowe and Myf Warhurst is a perfect example of two friends getting together to make a very fun, very funny podcast. Australian music media legends — and very close friends — Zan and Myf get together to chat about the weeks’ most important conversations in art, music, life and stuff in general. It’s a great, easy-listening catch-me-up for everyone who doesn’t have time to read a bunch of think pieces during the work week.

So there you have it — with the world as it is right now, we’re all in need of a good laugh. Pop one of these podcasts on for your next walk around the block, and you’ll be laughing it up in no time.