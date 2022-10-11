How Not to Poison All Your Guests With a Butter Board

Butter boards are the latest viral food sensation. They look stunning, taste delicious and they’re super easy to put together. But many people are wondering if they are actually safe to eat. There’s nothing worse than attending a party and ending up with a terrible case of food poisoning from the entrees. So here’s everything you need to know about keeping your butter board safe and delicious.

What is a butter board?

A butter board is essentially a bread board smeared with different types of butter. They are usually arranged in intricate patterns and decorated with edible flowers, herbs and spices. They are gorgeous to look at, and can be an absolutely delicious way to explore different types of butter.

There are lots of different ways to customise, too. This creator has made their own version of the board using cream cheese.

Are they safe to eat?

As popular as the butter board has been recently, many people are wondering if they are actually safe to eat. Any dish that encourages many people to touch and consume all at once can have an increased risk of food poisoning. If you’re serving one at your next gathering, make sure you encourage your guests not to ‘double dip’.

You definitely want to make sure your board is extremely clean before you use it, too. Make sure your wooden board doesn’t have any deep grooves from cutting or otherwise excessive use, as they can be a breeding ground for germs. After you have finished using the board, make sure you give it a good scrub. You may find it difficult to remove the grease stains from the butter — some users suggest placing some baking paper on your board before you arrange the butter to prevent staining.

As with any dairy product, it’s best to ensure your butter board is kept in a cool environment before serving.

If you’d prefer to serve your artisan butter without the mess of putting a board together, you can infuse your butter with garlic, herbs, honey, or spices and serve it in a butter dish instead. That way you can still enjoy some top-notch butter without worrying about the potential risks of a trendy butter board.