A Running List of the Best Amazon Big Smile Sales, Including up to $200 Off Robo Vacuums

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve suddenly felt the urge to shop, you’re not alone — and the Amazon Big Smile Sale is here to make sure you can nab all your purchases at epic prices. Kicking off yesterday (Monday, October 10) and running until midnight Sunday, October 16, the giant online retailer is offering bargains and deals across fashion, home, beauty, lifestyle, tech and more.

Given the sale is running for almost a week, there will be fresh drops of new deals daily, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with the best sales.

To help you sort through the massive amount of savings, here are the best deals from the Amazon Big Smile Sale that you need to check out.

READ MORE Mermade Hair Now Has Haircare Products to Go With Its Iconic Curlers

These are the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals

If you’re yet to get your hands on an Echo Dot, now is the time. For the next week, you can score up to 50% off a 4th generation Echo Dot for as little as $89. Perfect for your bedside table, you can see the time, set alarms (and more importantly, tap the top to snooze it) and timers ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, and more. Plus, this deal means you get two Dot’s at a discounted rate.

You can shop the Echo Dot (4th Gen) here.

La Nina’s regular appearances have certainly made the air a little musty this year, which means air purifiers have been in high demand. The Arovec True HEPA Air Purifier AV-P152 is an affordable air purifying system that improves indoor air quality in the home. It was designed to be streamlined and compact so you can move the unit from room to room without needing much space. Plus, this set of two is currently 25% off right now ($277.42, usually $369.89).

Shop the Arovec Air Purifiers here.

If you’ve been biding your time, waiting for a robot vacuum to go on sale before you made a purchase, your patience has paid off. Ecovacs are slashing anywhere from $50 to $200 off for the next six days, meaning you can score one for as low as $449.

Shop the best deals on Ecovacs Robot Vacuums here.

Score a sweet discount on a range of Bosch accessories during Amazon’s Big Smile sale. Everything from drill and screwdriver sets to drill and ratchet sets are all on sale for under $50.

Shop the best Bosch accessories here.

In the market for a new smart TV? This Philips 50-inch will currently set you back $895 during the Amazon Big Smile sale. It’s perfect for all your binge sessions, gaming days and movie marathons, thanks to its smart TV capabilities.

Shop the Philips Smart TV sale here.

As fast as headphones go, Bose is among the most premium brands on the market. The Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones offer high-fidelity audio with adjustable EQ, clear voice pickup, and leather cushioning for all-day comfort. Right now, you can slash up to $224 off the RRP ($599).

Shop the best Bose deals here.

Immerse yourself in the home cinema experience with the Yamaha Yas-209 Sound Bar. The YAS-209 offers built-in Alexa voice assistance for easy control of your sound bar, smart home devices, music and more, as well as a wireless subwoofer for deep bass with flexible placement around your home.

Shop the best Yamaha deals here.

Get your hands on a massage gun for just a fraction of the cost during the Amazon Smile sale. The Renpho Massage Gun is down to just $119.99, from $159.99, during the sale and is one of the best-selling massage guns on the market.

Shop the best Renpho deals here.

All Big Smile Sale deals are as marked.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.