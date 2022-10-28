Snag up to 40% Off Bedding, Furniture and More in Adairs’ ‘Biggest Shopping Event of the Year’

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you thought today couldn’t get any better, you’re wrong — we just got word that Adairs is throwing a colossal Linen Lovers sale event next week on bedding, furniture, outdoor staples and more.

They’re calling this the biggest shopping event of the year, so if you want to snag a solid 40% off full-price items and get another 20% off already reduced items — it’s the best time to get your cart checked out. Especially if you’re in dire need of some new summer bedding, Christmas pressies or backyard loungers.

How does it work?

First things first, Linen Lovers is Adairs’ loyalty/membership program, and because this is a Linen Lovers exclusive sale event — you need to be a member to shop the discounted goodies.

Rest assured, it only costs $19.95 for a two-year subscription, which works out to be 83 cents a month in the scheme of things — a small price to pay for the level of discounts you’ll be receiving. The membership also scores you up to 10% off on most products at all times, a $20 off welcome voucher, exclusive offers and access to shopping events, free standard shipping and returns, as well as prizes.

Interested? Sign up here.

When is it?

The up to 40% off sale will go live on Adairs’ online site on Wednesday, November 2 and run until Friday, November 4. The sale will also be accessible in-store on from the Thursday for anyone who wants to check out their goods in person.

After Friday, the discounts will drop down to 30% off full-priced items and 15% off already reduced ones until Wednesday, November 9. So, save the date, friends!

What can we expect from the sale?

From the looks of things, we can expect this sale to extend site-wide across all, if not most, full-priced and sale items in the Adairs bedding, furniture, bathroom, bedroom, home and outdoor ranges.

Here at Lifehacker Australia, you know we love nothing more than a homeware sale, so we took the liberty of collating some of our top picks for you.

Most of them are already reduced but will be slashed further next week.

Home Republic Vintage Washed Linen Check Quilt Cover, $213.74 (usually $299.99)

Adairs Brooklyn Cinnamon Multi Check Hand Towel, $12.34 (usually $24.99)

Adairs Stockholm Natural Bedhead, $320.61 (usually $449.99)

Adairs Amelia Peach Drinkware, $10.67 (usually $14.99)

Adairs Elora Black & Natural Check Linen Throw, $113.99 (usually $159.99)

Adairs Greenwich Boucle Ivory Cushion, $56.99 (usually $79.99)

Adairs Flinders Rugged Cliff Framed Wall Art, $92.61 (usually $129.99)

Get your wish list ready!