Here’s How You Can Score 50% Off the Vush Empress 2 Vibrator

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sexual wellness company Vush is encouraging you to put yourself first by coming first with its new 30-day #ICOMEFIRST masturbation challenge. In an effort to help reduce your stress, improve your sleep, boost your mood, and much more, Vush wants you to masturbate once a day for 30-days and enjoy all the benefits of a good orgasm.

The best part about the challenge, aside from the excuse to masturbate every day for a month, is that when you sign up for the masturbation challenge, you score a discount code for 50% off Vush’s best-selling Empress 2 vibrator.

Vush Empress 2, $110 (usually $220)

The Empress 2 vibrator was designed to mimic the sensation of really good oral sex. It’s also whisper-quiet and discreet enough that you can bring it into the bedroom for a little partner-play as well as a midday maz.

Here’s how you can get started on the 30-day masturbation challenge.

READ MORE You Really Need to Add Sex Toys to Your Cleaning List

1. Set Up Your 30-Day Masturbation Challenge Calendar

Vush is encouraging you to take charge of your routine and pencil in time to masturbate each day. When you sign up for VUSH’s 30-Day Masturbation Challenge, they’ll send you out a calendar outlining a different challenge each day — from new positions to erotica recommendations and possible locations to get it on at.

2. Journal Your Experience

Journaling is an excellent way to learn more about yourself at any point in life, but Vush is encouraging it throughout your 30-day masturbation journey. Take note of what tickles ya fancy and what doesn’t. Notice how you feel before, during and post-cum throughout the challenge. And watch as you discover the best way to achieve your orgasm.

3. Use Lube

So many people don’t realise how much lube adds to the experience of masturbation (and partnered sex, for that matter). It removes awkward friction and adds a layer of sensuality to the experience if you let it.

Hot tip: silicone-based lube cannot be used with silicone sex toys, and oil-based lube can break down condoms!

4. Use Vibrators

Whether you’re keen to upgrade from analogue masturbation or just looking for an excuse to buy another vibrator, investing in some quality toys can spice things up and help the experimentation process. A vibrator is essential in a 30-Day Masturbation Challenge, and a variety of vibrators to choose from each day is even better.

That’s where the 50% off Vush’s best-selling Empress 2 comes in handy (in more ways than one).

If you’re keen to partake in the big month of masturbation, you can sign up here.