Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 2 So Far

The White Lotus is one of those shows that captured the conversation. Over six weeks in 2021, both critics and audiences lapped up the complexities and characters of this dark comedy and it has multiple Emmy awards to prove it.

If you’re feeling there’s a White Lotus-shaped gap in your life right now, you’ll be glad to know there is another season coming (yes, even after that ending). So what do we know about The White Lotus, season 2?

What do we know about The White Lotus Season 2?

HBO officially renewed the show early in August 2021 and said the second series would follow a different group of vacationers at a new White Lotus property.

That means we can say goodbye to the beachfront Hawaii hotel and its cast of characters and jet-set off to a new (no doubt very fancy) holiday spot.

The official synopsis confirmed The White Lotus season 2 will take place at an exclusive Sicilian resort in Italy and follow the exploits of a new group of travellers and employees.

The White Lotus Season 2: Cast

With the second series of The White Lotus following an anthology-style, we’ll be saying goodbye to Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy and our other favourites from the first season. That is if you can call them ‘favourites’.

It has been confirmed, however, that absolute queen Jennifer Coolidge will be reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid, the drunk and grieving woman who visited Hawaii in order to scatter her deceased mother’s ashes, in the next season. She’ll be joined by Jon Gries as her husband Greg and Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, Tanya’s assistant who is travelling with them, much to Greg’s disapproval.

The new cast of characters includes F. Murray Abraham as Bert, who is visiting with his son Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco), as they explore their family’s ancestral roots.

Meghann Fahy and Theo James play husband and wife, Daphne and Cameron, who are travelling with another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Tom Hollander is Quentin, an English ex-pat vacationing with his nephew Jack, played by Leo Woodall.

Beatrice Grannò is Mia, a local Sicilian working on her singing career and Simona Tabasco is another local named Lucia, who frequents the resort in search of work.

On the staff side, Sabrina Impacciatore is The White Lotus Taormina’s passionate and dedicated manager, Valentina. Here’s hoping things work out better for her than they did for Murray Bartlett’s Armond.

The White Lotus season 2 release date

We’ll be able to see the new season on Binge here in Australia on October 31.

There will be seven episodes in season 2, which is one more than the first season.

Do we have a trailer yet?

While we don’t have a trailer just yet, HBO has released a couple of sizzle reels with clips from season 2 of The White Lotus season 2. In it, we see glimpses of some of the new stars of this season, including everyone’s favourite gal, Aubrey Plaza.

Where can you watch the first season?

If you haven’t yet indulged in The White Lotus, or just need to rewatch it a few hundred times more, you can find all six of its episodes streaming on Binge in Australia.

