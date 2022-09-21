World Cup 2022: Everything Socceroos Fans Need to Know in the Lead Up to the Event

The journey toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup is picking up steam, and there is a lot of excitement building around the biggest football event on Earth. Especially now that our very own Socceroos have qualified for the tournament.

If you’d like to keep up to date on what’s happening with the 2022 World Cup, here’s your explainer guide on what’s happening and where you can catch all the action here in Australia.

Where will the 2022 World Cup be held?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup (Men’s) will be held in Qatar.

The event, and its 64 games, will be played out across eight different stadiums: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

Which teams are competing?

As you likely already know, qualifying teams are determined during the first stage of the World Cup competition. Teams are set in groups, according to location, and these groups play off until we land on our final lineup.

In order to progress to the next stage, teams need to emerge as winners of their group or one of the four best runners-up in the comp. Australia competed in the Asia World Cup qualifiers.

You can read a full breakdown of the World Cup qualifiers subsections here.

We’re now at the stage where competing teams have qualified for the competition, and we know which groups they’ll be playing in during the first stages of the World Cup.

The competing FIFA World Cup groups are broken up as follows:

FIFA World Cup Group A

Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands

FIFA World Cup Group B

England IR Iran USA Wales

FIFA World Cup Group C

Argentina Saudi Arabia Mexico Poland

FIFA World Cup Group D

France Denmark Tunisia Australia

FIFA World Cup Group E

Spain Germany Japan Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup Group F

Belgium Canada Morocco Croatia

FIFA World Cup Group G

Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon

FIFA World Cup Group H

Portugal Ghana Uruguay Korea Republic

When is the FIFA World Cup, again?

The event, after being rescheduled due to – you guessed it – COVID-19, has been set to run from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The knockout phase will begin with the Round of 16 from December 3-6.

The quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10, the semi-finals are slated for December 13 and 14. And the World Cup Grand Final for 2022 will be played on December 18, with the play-off for third place set for December 17.

When are the Socceroos playing?

Keen to catch the Socceroos hit the pitch in the World Cup? Aren’t we all. While we don’t have official dates for these games just yet, there are a couple of significant friendlies coming up.

The Socceroos will be playing New Zealand in two friendly games in which players will be hoping to impress coaches as the World Cup lineup is decided.

You can watch those games at the below times:

Thursday, September 22 : Socceroos v New Zealand live from 7.30 pm AEST on 10 in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, 10 Bold in Perth and Adelaide, 10 Play and Paramount+

: Socceroos v New Zealand live from 7.30 pm AEST on 10 in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, 10 Bold in Perth and Adelaide, 10 Play and Paramount+ Sunday, September 25: Socceroos v New Zealand live from 12.30 pm AEST on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+

How to watch the FIFA World Cup in Australia

When it comes to tuning into the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the easiest place to do that will be through SBS, which will be airing games live and free.

Can I get tickets to games?

The first and second phases of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2022 have closed. There will be a last-minute sales phase for matches, but this date hasn’t been announced just yet. Watch this space to see more.

The Women’s World Cup

If you’re wondering about the Women’s World Cup, we have some details for you in that space, too.

In major sporting news for Australia and New Zealand, it’s been confirmed that our nations will be the homes of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20, 2023, and the comp will close at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. If you’re wondering where you can watch that event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live. You can read all about that event here.

This article on the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers has been updated since its original publish date.