Can You Swap a Public Holiday if You Don’t Agree With Its Premise?

As you’re surely aware by now, Australia has had a new one-off public holiday thrown at it this month. The public holiday called to mourn Queen Elizabeth II is set to fall on Thursday, September 22, and there are a fair few people who are feeling uneasy about that news.

Issuing a day of mourning for the late Queen when First Nations peoples have been asking for a recognised day of mourning since 1938 has understandably created a lot of hurt. After all, expecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to take a day off to mourn their coloniser is quite a ridiculous ask.

What you may not realise, however, is that depending on the kind of job you have, you might be able to swap your public holiday dates. This has been brought to light by Indigenous-led brand, Clothing the Gaps, which has stated it will be staying open on September 22.

In a statement on Instagram, CEO and CoFounder of Clothing the Gaps, Gunditjmara woman Laura Thompson shared that:

“Out of respect for our ancestors Clothing The Gaps stores will remain open on the 22nd of September.”

Speaking with our friends at Pedestrian, Laura Thompson shared that:

“The traditional custodians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, certainly weren’t mourning the death of the Queen, nor were we celebrating. For us, it was a moment to reflect on the colonisation of this country and the impacts on First Nations people.”

How can I swap a public holiday date?

For those who were previously unaware that swapping a public holiday date out was an option, Clothing the Gaps has put together a clear guide on everything you need to know here. We recommend you give it a good read-through.

In essence, it shares that if your values do not align with taking a public holiday on certain dates (January 26 or this year’s September 22 date, for example), you may be able to ask to work that day and take another day off instead.

This obviously needs to be cleared with your employer beforehand, and it does depend on your employment contract. But per FairWork, employees covered “by an award or agreement” are eligible for substitute public holidays. The website reads:

These employees can agree with their employer to substitute a public holiday if their award or agreement allows it.

While your specific situation will depend on your employment and employer (we can’t promise you this will be an option in all cases), it’s worth knowing that you may be able to ask to work something out that fits your values better.

The public holiday for the Queen’s passing is as good a chance as any to learn about the options available here.