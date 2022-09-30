All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in October

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s already been a busy year for new video games, and there’s more to look forward to in October.

October heralds the return of some icons in video games with a new Mario + Rabbids game, more Call of Duty and we’ll return to the world of Batman in Gotham Knights.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in October 2022.

What new video games are coming out in October 2022?

PGA Tour 2K23

Release Date: October 11

With La Niña returning for another year, golf players may find it a bit harder to hit the green this summer. Luckily, a new PGA Tour game makes for a good substitute.

PGA Tour 2K23 features a roster of playable golf pros, new course options, and added control options. It even offers Michael Jordan as a playable character.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Release Date: October 18

The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, Requiem follows siblings Amicia and Hugo through the black plague-ridden South of France as they seek a cure for Hugo’s rare blood disease.

The game is heavily stealth focused and paints a terrifying picture of Medieval France which is flooded with rats. Thankfully you get some nifty powers and weapons that will help you survive.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | Xbox Series X

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Release Date: October 20

Mario and his friends are off on another galactic adventure in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The new Switch game offers nine playable characters, including favourites like Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, who must help rescue the adorable Sparks who will gift you epic powers.

Pre-order it now: Switch

Gotham Knights

Release Date: October 21

Gotham Knights is a highly anticipated return to the world of Gotham in video games. While it’s not quite the Arkham sequel many were dreaming of, Gotham Knights will see four of the Bat-family members, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood and Nightwing, hit the streets to fight crime and put a stop to the mysterious Court of Owls.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | Xbox | PC

New Tales From The Borderlands

Release Date: October 21

New Tales From the Borderlands revitalises what was great about the Telltale Games original with choice-based narrative decisions, paired with the unique graphic art style of Borderlands.

The game takes place after the events of Borderlands 3, players will control three characters, Anu, Octavio and Fran, and must help them achieve their dreams as they fight against agents, monsters and criminals on the planet Promethea.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X | Switch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Release Date: October 28

As always, Q2 brings us a new Call of Duty game and this year it’s Modern Warfare 2. To be clear this is not a remake of Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, continuing the confusing trend of naming titles in the COD franchise.

Instead, Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to the 2019 game, featuring the return of team leader John Price and his team. There’s a new single-player campaign as well as multiplayer features that will take players into an immersive experience of realistic sound, lighting and graphics.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

Bayonetta 3

Release Date: October 28

The iconic witch returns in Bayonetta 3 which sees Bayonetta fight her way through the likes of Tokyo, the mountains of China and more. There’s also a new Demon Masquerade ability that allows even more exciting combo options.

Pre-order it now: Switch

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout 2022.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in October? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect new games releasing in October 2022.