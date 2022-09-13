Here’s Every Marvel Movie Coming Out in the Next Three Years

Marvel movies may have taken a bit of a break during the pandemic, but things are well and truly back on track now and nothing proved that more than when Marvel Studios revealed details about its upcoming slate at D23.

Phase 4 of the MCU will come to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November, but don’t worry, Marvel has two more phases of movies ready to go in the Multiverse Saga.

Here are all the upcoming Marvel films we have to look forward to.

Every upcoming Marvel movie

Phase 4 Marvel Movies

If you’re still catching up after the series-altering events of Avengers: Endgame, here are the movies in Marvel’s Phase 4 that you’ve missed so far.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The upcoming Black Panther sequel is momentous for a number of reasons. Not only does it look incredibly stunning in its latest trailer but, as mentioned, the film marks the end of Phase 4 of the MCU.

Wakanda Forever also has the challenging task of moving forward post the death of star Chadwick Boseman and it looks like the film will honour both the actor’s performance and his character’s legacy in the film.

Release date: November 10, 2022

Phase 5 Marvel Movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Kicking off Phase 5 is Ant-Man’s third film, which follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, who is happily profiting off of his adventures with books, podcasts and the like. Of course, the domestic bliss never lasts when you’re an Avenger and it’s not long before he’s pulled into another mission to the Quantum realm.

Joined by Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and his daughter Cassie (now played by Kathryn Newton), the trio will meet the formidable Kang the Conquerer (Jonathon Majors) who is set to be the MCU’s next big bad.

Release date: February 16, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3

Following their brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Guardians will return in their third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. James Gunn is returning as the director to cap off the trilogy in what looks like a very emotional adventure.

The Marvel panel at SDCC confirmed that one of the villains will be the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and that we’ll see a bit of Rocket’s backstory in the upcoming film. We’ll also be seeing Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a superhuman being created to destroy the Guardians.

Release date: May 4, 2023

The Marvels

Captain Marvel won’t be the only Marvel in her second film, The Marvels. Brie Larson will be joined by Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris), who was last seen gaining some epic powers after the events of WandaVision. Iman Vellani will join the cast as the newly crowned Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, after starring in her solo outing on Disney+.

After the post-credits scene of Ms Marvel, we know that the trio of heroes will be dealing with a strange connection between all of their powers. Rumour has it that the film may also be more comedic and with plenty of musical elements. Sign us up.

Release date: July 27, 2023

Blade

Marvel announced a new Blade movie as the stinger at its Comic-Con presentation in 2019 and three years later we still don’t know that much about it.

Mahershala Ali is still on-board to play the famed vampire hunter and Bassim Tariq will be directing. The film will be part of Marvel’s Phase 5 slate.

Release date: November 2, 2023

Captain America: New World Order

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed us Sam Wilson’s transition from Falcon to Captain America, meaning the next Cap movie has Anthony Mackie’s name on it.

No plot details so far but we know that Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah with a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

Tim Blake Nelson’s the Leader is returning for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and TFATWS stars Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) and Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley) are also set to appear.

Release date: May 2, 2024

Thunderbolts

Marvel announced the antiheroes who would lead its new superhero team Thunderbolts at D23. Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will recruit a group of Marvel’s most talented including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Thunderbolts will end Phase 5 so expect it to be an explosive debut for the superhero group.

Release date: July 25, 2024

Phase 6 Marvel Movies

Fantastic Four

We literally know nothing about Marvel Studios’ take on the Fantastic Four except that it’s happening and it will kickstart Phase 6 of the MCU and that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will direct.

Will John Krasinski return as Mr Fantastic after his brief cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? It’s unknown but it’s safe to say Fantastic Four is the hottest casting ticket in town right now.

Release date: November 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

We don’t yet know the movies that will fill in the blanks in Phase 6, but we do know that the saga will end with two more Avengers movies, the first of which is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Avengers roster has shifted a bit since the events of Endgame but safe bets for the new lineup are probably Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange and Captain America.

Release date: May 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars

Finalising Phase 6 is Avengers: Secret Wars. A very famous storyline in the comics, Secret Wars sees a conforming of all the different universes into one big “Battleworld.”

Given this is the movie that will end the Multiverse saga expect it to deal heavily with all the complicated space-time terminology you’ve been desperately trying to keep up with over the past few Phases.

Release date: November 2025

Right, have you got your life planned out for the next three years? I know I have.

Of course, there are also Marvel TV series on Disney+ to factor into all this now too, but that’s a different story.

If you need to catch up on Phases 1-4 so far you can find them all over on Disney+. Wondering how long all that will take you? We’ve crunched the numbers and figured out exactly how many hours of your life a Marvel binge will take from you.

This article has been updated with additional information.