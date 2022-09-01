Does Normal Really Exist? How One Conversation About Labiaplasty Changed My Life

It’s pretty amazing how one moment in your life can define you. Mine was back in high school when a conversation in maths class taught me there was such a thing as an ‘innie’ and an ‘outie’. I hadn’t seen another vulva at that point in time, and it was that conversation that set me on a path of years of self-hate, as I thought my vulva wasn’t ‘normal’.
In my early 20s, I set about changing it. I was sick of feeling totally self-conscious every time I was intimate with someone. I was done with worrying about people judging my body, and I thought the best way to fix how I was feeling about myself came down to cosmetic surgery. I wanted a ‘normal’ vulva, so I sought out to have labiaplasty.
Labiaplasty and the quest for ‘normal’
I went down the road of searching for a cosmetic surgeon, convinced that this would change how I felt inside. I found many doctors who were open to helping me with labiaplasty – despite my age and despite my being totally uneducated in the space.
Two years later, I had saved the money to get the procedure done, and I met with a surgeon to begin the process. It was this surgeon that suggested that I actually go and research what other vulvas looked like.
It was this simple recommendation that saved me from cutting off part of my vulva in a quest for what was ‘normal’. The doctor told me to go home and Google what vulvas look like to better arm myself with knowledge. He suggested I research if ‘normal’ actually existed and to make sure I made a decision to have labiaplasty surgery based on knowledge and not insecurities.
It was that conversation that set me on a path that I am so grateful for. I went on and started photographing vulvas. I set a goal to photograph 500 people’s vulvas and hear their stories.
It started off with a mission to allow me personally see what other vulvas look like, but it has now grown so big that I want every single person in the world to see my project – Flip Through My Flaps.
Through doing this project, I have learnt the many things a human can be self-conscious about – we really are our own worst enemies when it comes to how we see ourselves and our bodies. We would never speak to a friend the way we talk to ourselves, and it is my mission to change that internal dialogue.
Today, I have gone about creating workshops that help people connect to not only the vulvas but their entire bodies, hoping that we can all love ourselves and our bodies – just as it is, in every stage of life. And to ensure that I’m continuing to support all kinds of women, on and offline.
I have joined Sunroom – an app created by women for women and non-binary creators, designed to be a liberating space for celebrating unfiltered self-expression and enabling creators to make money on their own terms. Sunroom’s mission is to remove the stigmas women and non-binary people face when asking for more or showing more in their pursuit of creating content that feels authentic to them. It’s really important to me that there’s a platform that showcases and celebrates natural female bodies because when I was growing up, there wasn’t anything like that available to me which unfortunately perpetuated the stigma that I wasn’t ‘normal’ because of what my vulva looked like.
But all in all, I am forever thankful for that doctor and how a simple conversation set me on a path to change my relationship with my body and helped me on a mission to bring the same outlook to others.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in