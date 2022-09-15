Will Your Old iPhone 13 Case Fit the New iPhone 14?

When doing the maths on the price of a new iPhone, you can’t forget to factor in the cost of new accessories. Unfortunately, while the differences between Apple’s iPhone 13 and the new iPhone 14 aren’t huge, subtle changes in the design of the phone may require you to splurge on a new case.

Let’s break down the differences and what the new iPhone case options are.

Will iPhone 13 cases fit the iPhone 14?

Here are the dimensions for each iPhone 13 and 14.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: 147 x 72 x 7.65 mm

147 x 72 x 7.65 mm iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: 147 x 72 x 7.8 mm

147 x 72 x 7.8 mm iPhone 13 Pro Max: 161 x 78 x 7.65 mm

161 x 78 x 7.65 mm iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max: 161 x 78 x 7.8 mm

As you can see, there are tiny differences in the dimensions but that shouldn’t be enough to render your old iPhone case redundant.

We’ve actually tested this with our review models of the iPhone 14 and can confirm that the standard model of the phone did fit in the same iPhone 13 case. So for those upgrading directly from iPhone 13 to 14, you won’t need to change your case.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Pro designs.

Due to a change in the rear camera bump, which is slightly larger this year, it means the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cases will not properly fit any of the new models.

We once again tested this with our review models and can confirm that both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were just slightly too bulky for the previous generation cases.

The new cameras are often one of the biggest changes between iPhone generations, but unfortunately, that also gives retailers the chance to bring out a new lineup of cases that you simply must invest in if you want to protect that shiny new phone.

Sure, you might want to live on the edge and leave your phone naked, but fixing a shattered iPhone is expensive these days. It’s not a bad idea to put money towards a case now that will save you big bucks later.

In terms of screen protectors, there are no differences in screen size between the iPhone 13 and the 2022 models.

You’ll likely still need a new screen protector seeing as they’re not designed to transition between phones after application, but at least you won’t have to remember a new model size.

The iPhone 14 Plus is also a brand new model this year so you’ll need to fork out on a new case for that one if it’s the size you choose.

What case options are there?

As with every iPhone release, retailers have quickly brought out a range of new iPhone 14 cases and designs.

Naturally, Apple has an in-house range that covers silicon, leather, clear and MagSafe friendly case designs in a huge variety of colours. These typically range in price from $79 – $95 each.

A neat iPhone 14 case option actually comes from CASETiFY, which has developed a range of cases made from recycled plant-based material or the materials of old iPhone cases.

You’ll also find options from the usual iPhone case providers, including Cygnett, Belkin, Tech21, EFM, and many brands from your local retailer.

Where can you pre-order the new iPhone?

If you’re ready to order a new iPhone 14 along with your case we’ve rounded up some of the best plans available for you below.

The iPhone 14 range is available to pre-order now and will go on sale in stores from September 16.