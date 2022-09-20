How to Register to Vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections

The 2022 midterm elections are quickly approaching, and no matter where you live, there’s a lot at stake. From inflation and immigration, to attempting to preserve democracy and regain bodily autonomy for people with a uterus, there is plenty to worked up — and vote — about.

But first, you have to register to vote. Though the deadlines for doing so, as well as the methods for registration, vary by state, the process is typically straightforward, regardless of where you live. Here’s how to check registration deadlines in your state, and how to register to vote.

How to check if you’re registered to vote

Even if you’re quite sure that you are, in fact, registered to vote, it’s a good idea to double-check. This way, if for some reason you’re not, you’ll have plenty of time to register ahead of the November election.

There are a few ways to do this. First, you can simply type “check voter registration [your state]”. This will bring up the websites you can use to verify your registration status. There are also national websites you can use, like HeadCount, How to Vote, U.S. Vote Foundation, Vote411, Vote.gov, and Vote.org.

How to check your voter registration deadlines

It’s easy enough to remember the date of election day (Tuesday, Nov. 8), but voter registration deadlines can get confusing. Not only do they differ from state-to-state, but there may be multiple registration deadlines within a state based on how you’re registering (online, by mail, or in person).

Federal law stipulates that states’ voter registration deadlines cannot be more than 30 days before an election. This year, that’s Oct. 9, so you have at least until then. You can find the specific dates and information for your state on the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) or AARP websites, but for now, here’s a quick overview of the voter registration deadlines:

Deadline 28-30 days before an election : Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Deadline 20 to 27 days before an election : Delaware, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia

: Delaware, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia Deadline one to 15 days before an election : Alabama, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota

: Alabama, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota Voter registration available on Election Day : California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Washington, D.C.

: California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Washington, D.C. No deadline: North Dakota

How to register to vote

When you’re looking up the registration deadlines in your state, you’ll probably also find information on how to register to vote. If not, you can always search for “how to register to vote in [your state]” to find out. Additionally, several of the websites we mentioned above (AARP, HeadCount, How to Vote, Vote411, Vote.gov, and Vote.org) provide information on how to register to vote in your state, or direct you to your state’s website.

The registration process involves filling out a form, and then submitting it (and potentially other information and/or identification) either in person at your local elections office, by mail, or, in many states, online (more on that below).

How to register to vote in a language other than English

It’s possible to register to vote using forms in languages other than English. Scroll to the bottom of this page on the Vote411 website to download voter registration forms in 14 additional languages.

Which states allow online voter registration?

Currently, 40 states and Washington, D.C. offer online voter registration.

And, as far as the rest of the states:

Oklahoma is in the first phase of implementing online voter registration. For now, residents who have already registered can update their information online, but those registering for the first time still need to download the form and send it in by regular mail.

Maine is expected to start online registration in November 2023.

Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming do not offer online voter registration.

North Dakota does not require voters to register.

Who can pre-register to vote?

Some states allow people to register to vote prior to their 18th birthday, so they’re ready to roll as soon as they’re eligible. Known as “pre-registering,” it enables 16- and 17-year-olds to fill out a form and be added to the voter registration list with a “pending” or “preregistration” status. Then, when they turn 18, they’re automatically added to the official voter registration list and are able to cast a ballot.

As usual, the rules differ, depending on where you live, so it’s best to check your home state’s policies. For now, here’s an overview:

Pre-registration beginning at 16 years old : California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C.

: California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Pre-registration beginning at 17 years old: Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Additionally, certain states permit 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections, in the event that they will turn 18 before the general election. Consult the NCSL for more information on these policies, and which states have them.