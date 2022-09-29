How to Make Chicken Salt, The Great Aussie Spice, At Home

Order some hot chips from a fish’n’chip shop in Australia and you’ll be graced by the quintessential Australian spice: chicken salt. If god forbid your pantry has run out of this great spice, there’s a super easy two-minute tutorial by YouTube channel Free To Cook to save you from having to eat plain salted chips.

How do you make chicken salt?

You’ll only need seven ingredients for Free To Cook‘s recipe which is rather simple — it’s really just about putting all the ingredients together and shaking them up. Once you’ve fried up your chips, sprinkle the mixture on top and you’re good to go.

Of course, there is a lot of salt present in the mix — far more than recommended for daily human intake, so don’t go devouring the chicken salt on its own. This shouldn’t have to be said at all but the stuff is pretty genius and it’s hard to keep away.

The ingredients used are listed below:

6 Tbsp table salt

3 Tbsp chicken stock

3 Tbsp garlic powder

3 Tbsp sweet paprika

1 Tsp white pepper

1 Tsp onion powder

1 Tsp Celery seeds

Personally, I am always stocked up with a store-bought shaker of chicken salt but it could be fun trying to make it at home.

As some users in the comments pointed out, if the chicken salt you receive has a yellow tinge it’s likely swapped the paprika out for turmeric, so give that a try if it takes your fancy.

Of course, you can also make this recipe vegan-friendly by leaving out the chicken stock.

We’d love to hear from you if you have another variation on the recipe that makes an already killer chicken salt even better.

This article has been updated since its original publication.