Hot Octopuss Is Slinging 20% Off Sex Toys Storewide for Every Kind of Kink

If you’re in the market for a new sex toy, we’ve got some orgasmic news. Sexual wellness brand Hot Octopuss is slashing up to 20% off a range of best-selling vibrators, dildos, cock sleeves, butt plugs, bullet vibrators and more.

Why? Well, the brand is celebrating everything from the female orgasm to anal, which means the discounts are juicy.

To get the discount, you’ll need to enter the unique code (SOLO20) at the checkout.

So let’s look at what’s on offer, shall we?

PleX with Flex

PleX with Flex, $149.95 (get 20% off with the code SOLO20)

We’ve got the best-selling PleX with Flex butt plug coming in hot. Designed to be a tickling good time, the PleX is perfectly shaped for anal stimulation and has five different vibration patterns. It also comes with a remote, so you can seamlessly switch between settings without even needing to touch the toy during sex, foreplay or solo masturbation.

Kurve G-Spot Vibrator

Kurve G-Spot Vibrator, $169.95 (get 20% off with the code SOLO20)

Next up, we’ve got the Kurve g-spot vibrator. Designed with Hot Octopuss’ patented dual-motor ‘Treble and Bass’ technology, you can completely customise your orgasm so that it hits the spot every time. It can be used for internal and external stimulation and is perfect for partner and solo play.

Pulse Solo Essential

Pulse Solo Essential, $129.95 (get 20% off using the code SOLO20)

If you want to spice up your solo play in the bedroom, why not consider the Pulse Solo Essential? It combines PulsePlate technology that can (and will) make you cum hands-free.

AMO Bullet Vibrator

AMO Bullet Vibrator, $69.95 (get 20% off using the code SOLO20)

For just a little bit of fun, try the AMO Bullet Vibrator. When people describe something as “small but mighty”, they may as well be referring to this vibrator. While we highly recommend it for a little solo session, it’s also perfect for partner play. You can bring it discreetly into the bedroom for a little extra fun.

We’re not exactly sure how long this juicy sale will last, so you’ve got to get in quick. You can shop the full range here.