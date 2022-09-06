Yes, Chef: You can Score $140 Off HelloFresh Right Now

Friends, if your culinary skills aren’t exactly at a level that would make Gordon Ramsey proud, welcome. You’re in a safe space. Personally, I have the cooking skills of a year seven home economics student (read: super basic). So when meal kit subscription services aka the delectable genius’ over at HelloFresh has a huge sale, you bet I’m going to put an order in.

Right now, you can score $140 off your first four boxes of HelloFresh. All you have to do to unlock the offer is sign up for one of their customisable plans.

If this is the first time you’ve heard of HelloFresh, let us walk you through it.

How does HelloFresh Work?

Basically, HelloFresh is a subscription-based meal kit delivery service that sends out pre-portioned ingredients and simple instructional recipes for a select number of meals each week. You’re able to choose from a rotating menu that caters to a variety of different dietary requirements — meat and veggies, veggie, pescatarian, flexitarian, family-friendly, and more.

Once you’ve made your choices, HelloFresh will then deliver the fresh ingredients to your door, so all you have to do is whip up the easy-to-make meals.

Are you locked into the subscription?

Nup, HelloFresh is a flexible subscription with no minimum term or lock-in plans. You can swap meals, change your delivery and skip or pause weeks when necessary.

Do I have to be home for the delivery?

Nup, you can just leave the delivery drivers clear instructions on where to leave your box. HelloFresh will then send you a text to remind you of the delivery the day before along with a tracking link. Once the drivers deliver your kits, they’ll also leave a picture of where your box was left, so you can find it when you get home.

How do I score a discount on HelloFresh?

As we mentioned earlier, you can score $140 off your first four boxes of HelloFresh exclusively through Lifehacker Australia. All you have to do is follow the prompts and sign up here.

These are just some of the basic FAQs, but you can find the full details on the HelloFresh website here.