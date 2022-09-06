EGOT Winners: Who Is in the Club and Who Is Close?

Somehow, we’re making our way back into awards season for another year. The first major ceremony in the calendar is the Primetime Emmys, but the Creative Arts Emmy awards have have been announced and the internet is all hyped up over Eminem and Adele being one letter closer to becoming EGOT winners.

Adele took home an Emmy for her Adele: One Night Only production (in fact, it won five awards) and Eminem won the gong for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Both performers now have an EGO under their belts, and are one step closer to the illustrious EGOT squad. Seeing as loads of people are discussing this right now, we figured we’d offer a little insight into what that means.

First of all, what does EGOT mean?

The term EGOT is simply an acronym for four major awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. EGOT winners are stupidly talented folks who have won at least one of each of these awards.

As of 2022, there are 17 artists who have achieved the incredible feat of landing themselves the title of EGOT winner.

Who are the 17 EGOT winners?

While Adele and Eminem may be getting close to EGOT winner status, there are presently only 17 who actually hold the title. This is the list of all of them.

Audrey Hepburn

Mel Brooks

Richard Rodgers

Helen Hayes

Rita Moreno

John Gielgud

Marvin Hamlisch

Jonathan Tunick

Mike Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg

Robert Lopez

John Legend

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Tim Rice

Alan Menken

Scott Rudin

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson is the most recent artist to join the club after winning a Best Musical Tony for A Strange Loop in 2022. Robert Lopez is the first-ever double EGOT winner, which is just ridiculous.

Other four-awards winners

You may not be aware but there are rules around what constitutes an official EGOT winner status. There are performers who have technically taken home all four awards but are not counted in the EGOT club because they took home one award either in an honourary or non-competitive manner.

In any case, stacking an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award on the shelf is still mighty impressive, so here is the list of those talented people, too.

Barbra Streisand

Liza Minnelli

James Earl Jones

Harry Belafonte

Quincy Jones

The likes of Kate Winslet, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Julie Andrews, and even Cher are one win away from the EGOT winner status (there are loads of three-award winners), so the race is on. Who will join the club next?