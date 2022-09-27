Level Up Your Life

Cosmic Cookware’s One-Pan Wonder Just Landed on Aussie Shores

Bree Grant

Published 3 hours ago: September 27, 2022 at 3:58 pm -
Filed to:cooking
cookwarepans
Cosmic Cookware’s One-Pan Wonder Just Landed on Aussie Shores
Image: Cosmic Cookware
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Honestly, I’d love to tell you that I’m some kind of Jamie Oliver protégé in the kitchen, but I’m not. The simple fact is that even on my best day, I’m terrible at cooking. There’s just too much going on and too many things that feel like they need to be done all at once. Instead, I’m a big fan of one-pan dishes. But to really get the most out of these dishes you need a damn good pan. Enter: Cosmic Cookware’s Cosmo Pan.

Described by the brand as a one-pan wonder — the Cosmo Pan is a go-to for quick single cooks, meal prep-lovers, and family feasts. The pan itself is a generous 28cm diameter with high vertical sides, making it versatile enough to cook any dish. It also comes with a clear glass lid makes for easy monitoring while cooking.

READ MORE
The TikTok-Famous Kitchen Gadgets That Live up to the Hype
cosmic cookware
Image Cosmic Cookware

The Cosmo Pan, $159

Each pan is coated with a Swiss-certified ILAG ceramic coating that’s guaranteed to be non-toxic (free from teflon (PTFE), PFOA, cadmium, lead, and other nasty chemicals) and non-stick, so no more stuck chooks or stubborn stains.  The Cosmo Pan is also suitable for induction, gas, and electric stovetops, so you can use it no matter how many times you move house.

Beautiful from stovetop to table, the one-pan comes in navy, cream, or green bean, so you can stir fry, saute, simmer and serve all with the one pan.

However, if you are a regular in the kitchen and like to mix it up, the brand also makes a matching Casserole Dish and Fry Pan.

The Cosmo pan will set you back around $159, while the Casserole Dish and Fry Pan are $149 and $129 respectively. You can also score yourself the full set of pans for around $399 at the moment, too (usually $437).

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.