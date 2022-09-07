47 Must-Watch TV Shows to Add to Your List in 2022

There’s no denying television is where it’s at these days. Binge-watching TV shows was a saving grace for a lot of us during lockdown, helped immensely by the fact that TV these days is so freaking good. Well, good news, friends, there are plenty more amazing TV shows in 2022.

From returning favourites to brand new original series, 2022 is a huge year for TV. Here are just some of the shows you should be putting on your watch list.

Top TV shows to watch out for in 2022

Cobra Kai – Season 5

Netflix’s hit sequel to the classic The Karate Kid is kicking on with the fifth season that is hitting the streamer not so long after season 4.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai picks up after the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament. Now Terry Silver is hell-bent on expanding his karate empire, but with Kreese and Johnny Lawrence out of the action, Daniel LaRusso has to call on a friend to help.

Release date: September 9, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale continues its grim tale of a dystopian future where a woman’s fertility is her most important quality and a large part of the U.S. has become overrun by a fundamentalist government.

Release date: September 14

Where to watch in Australia: SBS On Demand

Heartbreak High (2022)

Netflix’s reboot of Australia’s classic teen drama Heartbreak High has arrived and the first trailer is certainly giving both Sex Education and Euphoria vibes. The series stars a new and diverse cast of up-and-coming young actors whose characters must navigate the worlds of sex, relationships and heartbreak.

Release date: September 14

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Andor

Diego Luna’s journey as Cassian Andor wasn’t over after the events of Rogue One, thanks to this new Star Wars prequel series, Andor, which will explore his beginnings as part of the rebellion.

Release date: September 21, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Bali 2002

Many will remember the tragedy of the Bali bombings in 2002. Two decades later Stan’s new original series Bali 2002 is going to revisit this event and explore the victims as they struggle to rebuild their lives and the heroes who rose out of horror.

Release date: September 25, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Stan

The Walking Dead – Final Episodes

It’s been a long journey but The Walking Dead is coming to an end in season 11 and the last episodes are lumbering closer.

Will your favourite character survive to fight in another potential spin-off? Will they kill all the zombies and end the apocalypse? One of those is more likely than the other but we’ll find out in October.

Release Date: October 3, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

The Midnight Club

Mike Flanagan, the master of Netflix’s horror series The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is back with another chilling series for the spooky season. The Midnight Club is an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s YA novel and stars a bright young cast as a group of terminally ill teens who come together to share scary stories.

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The White Lotus – Season 2

The first season of The White Lotus kept everyone on the edge of their seats as they waited to see which of the show’s terrible characters would bite the bullet.

Now the story continues with a new batch of (most likely horrible) guests at a different White Lotus property. Jennifer Coolidge will bridge the two seasons as returning character Tanya who visits the new resort located in Italy.

Release date: October 2022 (TBC)

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

Wednesday

The Addams Family meets Tim Burton? Wednesday seems like a match made in heaven. The new Netflix series stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams and her dark adventures at Nevermore Academy. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez also star as the other Addams family members.

Release date: October 2022 (TBC)

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Yellowstone – Season 5

Yellowstone has rocketed to the top as one of the most popular dramas on television – seriously, everyone I know watches it.

The story follows the troubles of the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. that everyone wants a piece of.

Release date: November 14, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Stan

The Crown – Season 5

The Crown will be back with a fresh lot of faces to tackle the more recent events in Queen Elizabeth II’s life. Imelda Staunton will take up the role of the Queen and Aussie actress Elizabeth Debicki will take the reigns from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Season 5 is set to be a big one with the breakdown of three royal marriages and a handful of new prime ministers.

Release date: November 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Ted Lasso – Season 3

One of the most delightful TV shows in modern memory is coming back in 2022, and after the shocking finale of Ted Lasso’s second season, the third season will definitely be a big one.

Will Roy and Keely’s relationship survive? Will Nate get redemption? Will Richmond win the championship? Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long into 2022 to find out.

Release date: 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Apple TV+

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Fans of The Witcher may have to wait a bit longer for Season 3 but Season 2’s post-credits sequence gave us the best look yet at the spin-off show The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The series is set a thousand years before the main show and explores the origin of the first Witcher and the mysterious event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Release date: 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

2022 TV shows streaming now

Euphoria – Season 2

Euphoria returned in 2022 after far too long of an absence. In Season 2 we saw things pick up after the dramatic season finale where Rue fell off the wagon and Jules attempted to flee town. Will they work things out in Season 2? Watch and find out.

Stream it now on Binge

Peacemaker

If you were a fan of 2021’s The Suicide Squad then you likely enjoyed John Cena’s appearance as Peacemaker. In fact, Warner Bros. had so much faith in the character that the studio greenlit a solo TV series for Peacemaker before the movie had even hit cinemas.

The Peacemaker series, also written and directed by James Gunn, picks up with the antihero after the events of The Suicide Squad as he pursues peace at any cost.

Stream it now on Binge

Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy digs into the scandal that changed the lives of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The duo got married after only 96 hours of knowing each other and were subsequently caught up in a sex tape scandal.

Stream it now on Disney+

Raised By Wolves – Season 2

Raised By Wolves was one of the strangest sci-fi shows to come out of 2021, but for fans of Alien it’s a treat. The original series, produced by Ridley Scott, follows two androids who are tasked with raising a group of human children on a dangerous planet.

The second season picks up after Mother’s irregular natural birth and follow the destruction that her new offspring wreaks.

Stream it now on Binge.

Inventing Anna

True crime obsessives will love Netflix’s series Inventing Anna. The series is based on the true story of Anna Delvey who fooled the rich and famous of New York with a faux identity that hid a web of fraud.

Stream it now on Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla

Fans of the historical action series Vikings are sure to love the follow-up show Vikings: Valhalla. The Nordic epic will take place 100 years after the original series and follow a new set of Vikings including the famous Leif Eriksson.

Stream it now on Netflix

Killing Eve – Season 4

Killing Eve’s fourth and final season is out. Will Eve and Villanelle finally work out their relationship? Check it out and see.

Stream it now on ABC iView.

Outlander – Season 6

Outlander, yes Outlander!, finally returned for its sixth season in 2022.

Season 6 takes inspiration from Diana Gabaldon’s book An Echo in the Bone and deal with the aftermath of Claire’s kidnapping. It’s also Outlander so expect some more saucy scenes in the sixth season.

Stream it now on Foxtel.

The Dropout

Elizabeth Holmes made headlines earlier this year after she went to trial for her convictions of fraud. Holmes rocketed to the top as the founder of Theranos, a medical company that claimed to be able to take a blood test with only a tiny amount of blood, but it all came crashing down when these claims turned out to be false.

The story behind it all is explored in the new limited series The Dropout.

Stream it now on Disney+.

Joe vs Carole

The Tiger King feud returns in the new adaptation of the true story starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. If you missed multiple podcasts or Netflix docuseries on the story you’re in for a wild ride when Joe vs Carole graces your screen.

Stream it now on Stan

Halo

The incredibly popular Halo games are finally headed to the big screen (or small screen, rather) in a new TV series starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. We don’t have much to go off but the Halo trailer teases plenty of exciting things that fans of the games will recognise.

Stream it now on Paramount+.

Bridgerton – Season 2

Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton absolutely took the world by storm when it was released on Netflix thanks to a careful balance of period drama, steamy sex scenes and way too attractive cast members. That continues in season 2.

Stream it now on Netflix

Moon Knight

Marvel Studios kicked off its year of Disney+ releases with a new and unusual superhero, Moon Knight. The series stars Oscar Isaac in the lead role as Steven Grant/Marc Spector, a character who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and is pulled into the supernatural world by the Gods of Egypt.

Stream it now on Disney+

The Girl From Plainville

Continuing the streak of incredible true crime stories, The Girl From Plainville explores Michelle Carter’s infamous texting-suicide case and the impact technology can have on young people’s mental health.

Stream it now on Stan.

Better Call Saul – Season 6

The Breaking Bad spin-off that could, aka Better Call Saul, has its sixth and final season in 2022. Shifty lawyer Jimmy McGill straddles the worlds of the cartel and the courthouse in the final season that will test his relationships with everyone.

Stream it now on Stan.

Barry – Season 3

Everyone’s favourite(?) hitman is back and in Season 3 Barry (Bill Hader) has even more troubles to deal with as his two worlds of acting and killing begin to collide.

Watch it now on Binge.

Ozark – Season 4

Netflix’s dark drama series Ozark is back in 2022 with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and all your favourites set to return.

The fourth and final season was split into two parts, the first of which finds Marty and Wendy dealing with the bloody aftermath of the Season 3 finale. Find out who makes it to the end now.

Watch it now on Netflix.

The Staircase

If you’ve ever gone down the true-crime rabbit hole of The Staircase get ready to do it all again with the dramatised version.

Colin Firth and Toni Collette star as Michael and Kathleen Peterson. A perfect family on the outside until Kathleen shows up dead and things start to point to Michael as a suspect.

Watch it now on Binge.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hello there! Our friend Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is returning to the screen this year in a prequel that explores the Jedi Master’s time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. His nemesis and former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is also due to appear so you won’t want to miss the re-match of the year.

Watch it now on Disney+.

The Boys – Season 3

It’s been a long gap between seasons of the raunchy violent superhero satire The Boys. More debauchery is bound in season 3 as the series takes on the iconic ‘Herogasm’ storyline from the comics.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime Video.

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel is just one of the many new Marvel TV shows hitting Disney+ this year and this time the studio is exploring the teenage realm. Kamala Khan is a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager located in New Jersey who also happens to be a big fan of superheroes. When she gets powers of her own she has the chance to join the heroes she fangirls over.

Watch it now on Disney+.

Peaky Blinders – Season 6

Peaky Blinders is making its return for the long-awaited sixth season this year. The season hit Australia a little later than the rest of the world but now its well and truly streaming.

Watch it now on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The Umbrella Academy promises to get even weirder in season 3 as the Hargreeves meet their alternate universe selves, The Sparrow Academy.

How will each of the siblings in the Sparrows measure up to the Umbrella Academy? We’ll find out very soon.

Stream it now on Netflix.

Westworld – Season 4

After an age, Westworld is back online for season 4. The new season seemingly picks up where things left off. Caleb and Maeve are working together, Dolores is back (somehow?) and William is on a rampage to kill all the hosts. It also looks like we might see a change of location in season 4 to… New York?

Stream it now on Binge

Only Murders in the Building – Season 2

After the shocking ending of season 1, Only Murders in the Building simply had to come back for season 2. The new season has some new faces in Cara Delevigne as well as the returning trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Stream it now on Disney+

Stranger Things 4

Another TV show that is guaranteed to park us all on the couch in 2022 is Stranger Things 4. The season is taking a split approach this time around and Volume 1 certainly set things up for an epic showdown.

Stream it now on Netflix

Paper Girls

If you’re missing Stranger Things which, let’s be honest, we all are, Paper Girls might help fill the void.

The TV show is an adaptation of the successful graphic novel which follows the journey of four paper girls in the 80s who are flung into the future and hunted by a militant time faction.

Stream it now on Prime Video

Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul’s hit Drag Race series is back for a second Aussie-focused season with a crop of new Queens competing for the crown. Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson are back as judges this year alongside RuPaul in a series that will surely make herstory.

Stream it now on Stan

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series The Sandman was said to be unadaptable. But Netflix has managed to pull it off with a new TV show in 2022 starring Tom Sturridge as everyone’s favourite emo Dream Lord.

If you’ve never taken the dive into the world of The Sandman this is one you don’t want to miss.

Stream it now on Netflix

A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own is a reboot of the classic movie that was inspired by the real-life female baseball players who fought to play professionally during World War II. The comedy stars Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman and even includes an appearance by original star Rosie O’Donnell.

Stream it now on Prime Video.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The Marvel Disney+ train isn’t slowing down in 2022 and one new TV show we have to look forward to is She-Hulk. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who acquires the same condition as Bruce Banner’s Hulk.

Stream it now on Disney+.

House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones fans have something huge to look forward to in 2022 with the first of many Westeros-based TV shows hitting screens. House of the Dragon takes a look at the Targaryens in their prime who ruled with fire and blood. Expect plenty more dragons as well.

Stream it now on Binge.

The Bear

The Bear is taking audiences and critics by storm overseas right now. Australia is getting the TV series a little late but rest assured it is coming.

The Bear follows a young chef from the fine dining world who returns home after a tragedy to help run his family’s sandwich shop and fights to transform both himself and the restaurant’s reputation.

Stream it now on Disney+.

The Lord of the Rings

Tolkien’s fantasy classic is making the rounds once again this year with the release of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings TV show. The series will explore the Second Age which saw the evil Sauron rise to power and forge the One Ring.

Stream it now on Prime Video

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the best new TV shows in 2022. Keep an eye on this post because we’ll be updating it with more new TV shows to add to your list in the coming months.

This article on the Best new TV shows 2022 has been updated since its original publish date.