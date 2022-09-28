Benchtop Dishwashers Are a Saving Grace for Renters Arguing Over Who’s Doing the Washing Up

If you share a rental without a dishwasher and have a couple of housemates, you probably have a few pet peeves that come from living with other people. Maybe someone likes to use all of the hot water or hog the TV every night. But the worst sin a housemate can commit is forgetting to do their dishes.

We’ve all forgotten a plate here and there, but some people need a kick in the bum to get their act together. While you could go on a cleaning strike and not do any dishes, you’re bound to face a cockroach infestation or the pain of scrubbing a single fork for your pasta.

In an ideal world, we’d all do our own dishes. But we’re lazy and we have all sorts of gadgets to do our housework for us (a special mention to robot vacuum cleaners and mops). So that’s where a benchtop dishwasher comes in.

What is a benchtop dishwasher and how do they work?

A benchtop dishwasher goes by a variety of names but is differentiated from regular dishwashers due to its small size and portability.

Unlike full-size dishwashers, portable dishwashers only need to be plugged into a power outlet and filled with water to work. That means you won’t have to pay any additional costs to set it up or require a plumber to rip apart a whole cupboard of precious kitchen storage to fit it in. The ease of installation is especially handy if you’re renting.

However, there are some types of countertop dishwashers that can be connected to your main water supply if you’re not keen on refilling its internal tank regularly. That said, most only require a few litres of water per cycle.

But the best part is that you can take it with you if you move house. It’s not heavy and honestly, you might as well just throw out that dish drying rack that’s taking up space next to the sink and plonk your new mini dishwasher in its place.

The pros and cons of owning a benchtop dishwasher

The pros

Variable sizes to suit a number of kitchens.

Cheap to run, easy to use and set up.

Washes just as well as a full-sized dishwasher.

Good for singles, couples or those who live in small spaces.

More affordable than installing a full dishwasher (especially if you rent).

No need to pre-hand wash dishes.

The cons

Limited space for lots of dinnerware and utensils.

Can be considered a bit of an investment.

May require a plumber if you do want it connected to your water system.

Not ideal for families or larger households.

Not the best for drying dishes.

The best mini dishwashers to buy for your countertop

Midea Mini Dishwasher

This countertop dishwasher has one of the most unique designs out of the few we’ve spotted in the wild. While most feature a sleek, contemporary look that is designed to blend into its surroundings, this mini dishwasher allows you to watch as it cleans your dishes until they’re squeaky clean.

It also features touch controls with six different wash settings and a 360-degree water spray to ensure your dishes are efficiently cleaned.

There are also a few colour options, including this stylish champagne-coloured one available from Amazon or eBay as well.

Midea Portable Benchtop Dishwasher

If you prefer a more seamless-looking countertop dishwasher, Midea also makes this one with a design that wouldn’t look out of place in most new households. It comes with eight washing programs and uses fan-assisted drying to help speed things along.

There’s even a child lock for any cheeky kids scrambling along the ground.

Devanti Portable Benchtop Dishwasher

This highly-rated benchtop dishwasher has one of the quietest operations if you prefer to wake up in the morning with freshly cleaned dishes.

Keep in mind that this portable dishwasher is thirstier than other models since it needs 9L of water to run. So you’ll want to pack it with a lot of dirty dishes to make sure you’re not wasting a drop.

Domain 6 Place Portable Dishwasher

Whether you need to wash your glassware or soak a baking dish, this Domain countertop dishwasher can get the job done just as efficiently as a conventional one. It features six cleaning programs, a foldout cup tray and a utensil basket.

It’s the closest to a conventional dishwasher with its internal and external design, however, this one will require you to hook up its water hose yourself.

Artusi 55cm Mini Benchtop Dishwasher

The only issue with some of the other dishwashers [on this list] is that they’re quite short, which isn’t ideal if you own a selection of large plates that you can’t bear to part with. If that’s the case for you, then you might want to upsize to this Artusi one, which heavily resembles a conventional dishwasher.

It sports a rinse aid dispenser and a tablet dispenser[,] and comes with a cutlery rack to neatly organise your utensils.

