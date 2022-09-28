17 Action Movies on Netflix That Will Give You an Adrenaline Rush

If you’re in need of an adrenaline rush, you may find yourself looking for a movie to live vicariously through, and some of the best action movies live on Netflix.

From crime to sci-fi and fantasy, Netflix has all sorts of white-knuckle action movies that will destroy your speakers and have your neighbours complaining about all that bass.

Here is our list of favourites from the bunch.

What’s the top action movie on Netflix right now?

Now that Netflix posts its top titles of the week, we have a pretty good idea of what the top action movies are, and right now the world is loving Lou.

The action thriller stars Alison Janney as a loner living a quiet life with her dog (big mood) who battles her dark past when a neighbour’s daughter is kidnapped during a wild storm. Jurnee Smollett and Logan Marshall-Green also star.

Does Lou deserve the top spot on Netflix’s action list? Watch it here and find out.

The top action movies on Netflix

The Matrix Resurrections

After decades, we returned to the Matrix in 2021. The Matrix Resurrections saw the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, who find themselves stuck in another version of the Matrix and must find a way to break each other out.

The Gray Man

Captain America: The Winter Soldier directors Joe and Anthony Russo bring us another action-packed spy thriller with The Gray Man, starring Avengers frontman Chris Evans. Ryan Gosling takes the lead as the hero, a CIA operative who becomes the target of Evans’ wrath after he uncovers agency secrets.

The Adam Project

Netflix’s action sci-fi film The Adam Project is the perfect Friday night action movie. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as a fighter pilot wh0 accidentally travels back in time to 2022 and must team up with his 12-year-old self to save the future.

Alongside Reynolds is an all-star cast including Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road really re-ignited the franchise with a fresh car and a new take on the desolate, vehicle-driven, post-apocalyptic world.

Fury Road stars Tom Hardy as Max, a drifter who is captured by the fearsome Immortan Joe. Max joins with one of his generals, Furiosa (Charlize Theron), to escape and rebel against the tyrant and free the land from his control. It’s basically a 2-hour long car chase and every second of it is epic.

Triple Frontier

Action, heists, soldiers, Triple Frontier has it all. The movie follows five former special forces operatives who join together and use their skills to steal a drug lord’s fortune.

Triple Frontier is not short on star power with Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam leading the cast.

John Wick

We’re all well aware that Keanu Reeves is a bonafide action movie star by now, but John Wick really proves it.

The franchise features Reeves as a former hitman who is forced back into the criminal underworld he left behind after some men break into his home, steal his car and kill his dog. He rightfully goes after them to seek revenge.

Okja

Bong Joon-ho had a long and illustrious career before he won his Oscars for Parasite, and one of the best films in his repertoire is Okja.

The sci-fi adventure film follows a young girl, Mija, who befriends a massive yet gentle pig-like animal named Okja. After years of peace, she must fight to rescue her friend after a multinational corporation takes Okja for their own gain.

Extraction

We love us a homegrown action hero, and Chris Hemsworth fits that title well. Taking the lead in Extraction, Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s son who has been kidnapped.

Extraction became the most-watched Netflix original movie ever, with over 100 million people watching the film in the first month of its release. Why not add yourself to that number and check out Extraction this weekend?

6 Underground

If there are two things that go together, it’s Michael Bay and action movies.

The director’s latest for Netflix is 6 Underground, a comedy-action film starring Ryan Reynolds as a tech billionaire who fakes his death and forms a vigilante squad to take down the toughest of criminals.

6 Underground may lack substance, but it definitely has style (and plenty of explosions).

Ava

In Ava, Jessica Chastain plays an elite assassin who must protect herself and her estranged family after a hit goes wrong.

Chastain kills it (pun intended) in the role, and while the spy thriller may not be the best one out there, it’s perfect if you just want some mindless entertainment.

Polar

Based on a graphic novel, Polar stars Mads Mikkelsen as an assassin on the verge of retirement with a large pension to cash in on.

Instead of settling into a quiet life, his boss sends a bunch of other ruthless killers after him in an attempt to get the money for himself.

The Old Guard

Also based on a graphic novel, The Old Guard is a highly entertaining fantasy action movie on Netflix.

Charlize Theron leads a group of immortal mercenaries who become targeted for their mystical powers while also protecting and guiding a new immortal.

Edge of Tomorrow

Say what you will about Tom Cruise, but he can produce a great action film, and Edge of Tomorrow is one of his best on Netflix.

Cruise plays a soldier stuck in a time loop who relives his final day in a battle against alien invaders and must discover their weakness. Think Groundhog Day meets Independence Day.

Spenser Confidential

Another good action film on Netflix with a side of comedy, Spenser Confidential stars Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke as a new unlikely duo.

Wahlberg plays Spenser, an ex-cop who teams up with an aspiring fighter to unravel the mystery behind the deaths of two Boston police officers.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s films may be hard to comprehend, but one thing is for sure – you’ll never be bored.

Tenet is one of the latest movies to come to Netflix. It delves into the tricky world of time and follows one man’s mission to prevent a weapon from falling into the wrong hands and avoid a devastating war in the future.

They also crash a real jumbo jet, so there’s that.

Red Notice

One of Netflix’s most successful movies of all time is the action comedy movie Red Notice. Dwayne Johnson stars as an FBI agent who teams up with Ryan Reynolds, a top art thief, in order to capture a cunning crook (played by Gal Gadot) who has made off with a prize possession.

