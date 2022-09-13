How Can You Watch the Bathurst 1000 in 2022?

One of the biggest calendar items for supercar fans in Australia is the Bathurst 1000, but if you cast your mind back to last year, you may remember that COVID-19 brought a shadow of doubt over the 2021 race. In 2022, we’re back to (somewhat) normal living and the Bathurst 1000 is set to go ahead in the traditional manner.

Here’s what we know about this year’s race.

What is the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 pits Australia’s best supercar drivers against each other on one of the country’s toughest tracks for a 1000km race.

The race is held at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, and 2022 will be the 62nd year of the race, which began in 1960.

You can see a map of the full treacherous track here.

When is Bathurst 1000 taking place in 2021?

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 has returned to its traditional date; taking place over four days from October 6 through to October 9, 2022.

The Great Race will commence at 7:00 am on October 6 and the final leg will begin at 6:00 am on October 9.

You can find a full schedule of all the races, times and events at Bathurst 2022 here.

Can I get tickets to the Bathurst 1000?

Sure can. If you’d like to catch the action of the event up close, you can grab tickets from Ticketek here.

Where can you watch the race?

If attending Bathurst 1000 isn’t an option for you, rest assured there are always ways to watch it from home.

The 161-lap race is traditionally broadcast live on free-to-air TV via Channel 7, so we expect that should be the case again this year.

The event will also be shown on Foxtel, meaning you’ll need a sports subscription package as part of your plan.

For those looking to stream the race, Foxtel will also stream it on Kayo Sports, which costs $25 a month. Foxtel Now is another streaming option for those who can’t watch live.

This post has been updated with additional information.