19 of the Easiest Flowers to Grow From Seeds (for People Who Always Kill Plants)

Whether you have an expansive yard or a collection of pots on a fire escape, all gardeners share a lust for colour. Bold flowers exploding into glorious bloom are not only an exciting sign of warmer weather, but they’re a beautiful addition to any gardening project, and provide food for our beleaguered pollinating insect partners as well as gorgeous raw materials for bouquets and flower arrangements to beautify our homes.

A lot of people choose to purchase mature plants from a garden centre or big box store and transplant them into their home gardens. This is a fast and convenient way to jump-start a flowery garden, but it’s also the most expensive way to do it (aside from paying a team of people to just do it for you). If you’re looking to add bursts of colour to your gardening space with a little more sweat equity and a little less cash outlay, consider growing your flowers from seeds.

Seeds are incredibly cheap, but take a bit more coaxing and work before you’ve got a beautiful garden bursting with hues. If you want to make it as easy as possible, all you have to do is be thoughtful about the flowers you select, because some flowers are easier to grow from seeds than others. Here are 19 of the easiest to get you started.

Sunflowers

Photo: Anna-Nas, Shutterstock

Who doesn’t love a row of enormous, bright yellow sunflowers? They make a big statement in any garden, and they’re very easy to grow from seeds. Just keep in mind you won’t see any flowers until July at the earliest, so patience is required. After the last frost, plant your seeds according to the instructions on your seed packet, choosing a spot where they’ll get full sun exposure. Sunflowers don’t need much special care — just keep the ground moist and you’re (literally) golden. Keep in mind sunflowers are annuals, so you’ll need to re-plant every year.

Bachelor’s button (Cornflower)

Photo: Anna-Nas, Shutterstock

If you want butterflies and other interesting invaders in your garden for visual interest, bachelor’s buttons will attract them. They’ll also provide a nice burst of bright blue in your garden area. You can start bachelor’s buttons indoors about eight weeks before the typical last frost in your area, or just plant them after that. They bloom starting in mid-summer and require ridiculously little care — just water them when things get dry. In the late fall, gather up the seed pods and keep them to plant next year.

Calendula

Photo: Yulia_B, Shutterstock

These yellow-orange flowers are perennials, so once you get a crop of them going you can expect them to bloom again in the years to come. You can start these indoors about eight weeks early if you want, or just plant them after the last frost. They’re sun-tolerant unless it’s excessive, so if you live in a very hot area, consider giving them some shade, but in more moderate areas you shouldn’t have to worry. Otherwise, keeping the soil moist is all the care they need.

Celosia

Photo: buddhawut, Shutterstock

Celosias are eye-catching. Growing as bold stalks of red, orange, and purple, they make for striking table arrangements and bouquets. They’ll also attract plenty of bees and other insects to give your garden that lush, buzzy feel. You can start these indoors if you want them early (about eight weeks before last frost), or just plant them once the weather thaws, keep them moist with regular watering, and watch the magic happen.

Marigolds

Photo: Verin, Shutterstock

Marigolds are lovely and super easy. Plant the seeds according to the packet’s instructions, keep them moist, and they will bloom a beautiful red-gold. If you pinch off the flowers as they wilt, the plants will continue to bloom all summer long in wave after wave of bright colour. They do fine in sun, but if you live in a very hot area you should consider giving them some partial shade. They’re also annuals, so you’ll need to harvest some seeds at the end of the season and replant next year — but it’s worth it.

Columbine

Photo: Dajra, Shutterstock

Offering a beautiful flower in a broad range of colours (purple, blue, yellow, white, etc.), columbines are one of the easiest flowers to grow. Plant after the last frost, keep them moist but make sure the soil drains well, and you will be rewarded with lots of flowers with almost no maintenance. Best of all, they will self-seed and return year after year without you lifting a finger. If you want to keep the bloom going, remove the stems after the first flowering — but that’s not essential.

Cosmos

Photo: Stella_E, Shutterstock

Cosmos are easygoing and incredibly low-maintenance. You can start them early indoors (about eight weeks before the last frost is predicted), and plant them just about anywhere. They will thrive even in mediocre soil, don’t mind the sun, and don’t need any special attention beyond regular watering. They’re also perennials, so if you let them self-seed they’ll come back next year without any fanfare or effort from you. They also look terrific in an arrangement or bouquet, so you can bring the gorgeousness inside.

Four o’clocks

Photo: lialina, Shutterstock

If you want your garden to smell as good as it looks, toss some Four o’clocks into the mix. They plant easily and can be started indoors if you want, and will bloom in bright shades of pink, red, yellow, and white. Best of all, they give off a strong, sweet fragrance that will make any garden a lovely multi-sensual experience. As the name implies, the flowers open up in the afternoons like clockwork, blooming in the mid-summer. They don’t need much care beyond some watering when things get dry. In a warm climate they should come back year after year; in colder climes they’ll bloom just fine but might require re-planting.

Morning glories

Photo: Maljalen, Shutterstock

Morning glories are pretty, delicate flowers that bring bright shades of blue, purple, red, and white to your garden. They can take a long time to bloom, so these are definitely flowers you want to start from seed indoors, about six weeks before the last frost. If you plant them later, they won’t bloom until the end of summer — which might be fine if you’re planning for a staggered flower show. They will self-seed and come back year after year, but they do require weekly watering, and often benefit from a little fertiliser to encourage them.

Larkspur

Photo: Nadezda Nikitina, Shutterstock

Give your garden a little vertical interest with these spiky flowers, typically blue and purple but also showing up as pink and white. You can literally just sprinkle larkspur seeds in your garden in the later winter or early spring in a full-sun area and they will grow without much assistance. You can start them indoors if you want them to bloom sooner. They will typically self-seed and return year after year once established, so these are excellent set-them-and-forget-them flowers.

California poppies

Photo: Passenger Window, Shutterstock

California poppies are incredibly easy to grow. Just plant the seeds according to the packet instructions and sit back and wait for the bright yellow-orange gorgeousness to show up. Even better, they require very little maintenance and tolerate a wide range of climatic conditions. They will also come back year after year once you get them going, and will attract a lot of pollinating insects as well, which adds to the overall aesthetic beauty of your garden.

Moss Rose

Photo: Nipol Plobmuang, Shutterstock

If you have a garden or a section of garden that gets a lot of sun and not a lot of rain, moss rose is an ideal, easy-to-grow flower. Plant according to the packet instructions (you can start them indoors about six weeks before the last frost if you want), and then … well, do nothing, really, aside from light watering if your soil seems especially dry. Your flowers will come in around mid-summer and last until fall. You can pinch off dead flowers to encourage a second wave, too — but that will negatively impact their return in coming years.

Nasturtiums

Photo: Tatyana Mi, Shutterstock

If you have a “brown thumb” and are known as a notorious flower-killer, try nasurtiums. These pretty red, yellow, and white flowers are hardy to the extreme and can survive all manner of abuse and neglect. In fact, you can even go full savage and eat them. You should give them a little cover from the sun, but other than that do nothing — only water when things are very dry, and don’t bother with fertiliser or anything else; they will actually do better in bland soil. Your laziness and neglect will be rewarded with beautiful flowers that arrange well and smell wonderful.

Cleome

Photo: Tatiana Kuklina, Shutterstock

Spiky and striking, these planets flower into a range of colours from white to purple. Best of all, they grow like weeds. You can start them indoors for earlier blooms (about eight weeks before the last frost) or just spread them on the ground outside after that point. Don’t even cover the seeds, just leave them there, and about two weeks later they’ll start to sprout. After that … do nothing. They love the sun and don’t need much watering, and will likely return next year without any effort on your part.

Shasta daisies

Photo: Aprilflower, Shutterstock

Daisies grow so well and so easily many people categorise them as weeds, which is harsh. It’s also unfair, as they are actually a very attractive addition to any garden. These perennials will bloom for months and months, too, starting in July, giving your garden a nice shot of yellow and white. Their weed-like nature means they will spread enthusiastically, too, so you don’t have to worry about coverage. They love full sun and need a little watering, but they prefer soil that drains well and fast — soggy dirt will kill them — so they’re ideal for folks who struggle to remember to water their plants. You can pinch off the flower heads to give them a second wind, if you want. And if you want to give them the best shot at coming back next year, you can cut them down to the lowest leaves as winter comes in — but it’s not absolutely necessary.

Sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima)

Photo: Vahan Abrahamyan, Shutterstock

These are early-blooming, sweet-smelling flowers that will pop out in April to give your garden a jump-start. Plant seeds a few weeks before the last frost (or six weeks ahead if you’re starting indoors) and they’ll come out easily enough. Be warned they don’t care for the heat and will wilt away by about June, depending on your climate. You can cut them back or sow more seeds after that and you might get a second wave as the weather cools again, but otherwise they don’t require much maintenance.

Sweet peas

Photo: Noel V. Baebler, Shutterstock

With a rich range of colours, these climbing plants will come in early and do best in the cooler part of the spring and summer. Once the heat comes in, they will fade away. This makes them a good choice to get some colour in your garden as early as possible. In order to have them ready as soon as you can, it’s best to start them indoors about six weeks before the last frost. They don’t need much watering once planted, and they tolerate sun very well. A touch of fertiliser will do them good, though, so there is a bit of work involved.

Zinnias

Photo: Nice_she, Shutterstock

Zinnias bloom big and bold, bringing bright shots of just about every colour to your garden. They thrive in the later, hotter weather, so they’re perfect additions to keep things bright and cheerful out there throughout the season. Just plant according to the packet instructions after the last frost and you’ll have blooms by June — and the blooms will just keep coming until the weather turns cold in the fall. If you want flowers sooner you can start them indoors about six weeks before the last frost. They don’t need much attention aside from standard watering and will give you months of pleasure.

Love-in-a-mist

Photo: Sarah Marchant, Shutterstock

Love-in-a-mist offer a gauzy, hazy kind of effect in a range of pretty colours. You can just plant the seeds slightly under the surface by pressing them down into the soil after the last frost. They don’t require much else aside from occasional watering, but they are a bit shy and won’t show up with blooms until July at the earliest. They’ll attract bees and other pollinators because they produce a lot of flowers, so these are ideal for any garden — especially if you have barren spots, as you can simply scatter some seeds in blank spaces and be rewarded with easy flowers.