Stuck on What to Watch? Our Streaming Guide Is Here To Help You Decide

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings, where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service right now.

Our top picks from what’s streaming in Australia this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Top Gun (August 1)

If you’ve recently seen Top Gun: Maverick and are wondering what on Earth the story with Goose is, you can go back in time and find out by watching the original movie on Netflix this month.

Top Gun follows Tom Cruise’s Pete Maverick, a pilot who is given the chance to train at the U.S.’ top Navy fighter weapons school.

The Sandman (August 5)

Neil Gaiman’s hit DC comics series The Sandman has been through so many different development iterations that it was almost considered un-adaptable. But now Netflix has done it with a new series starring Tom Sturridge as the Dream Lord, with an incredible cast filling out the characters he meets on his journey.

Jenna Coleman plays Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie stars as Lucifer, Mason Alexander Parke is Dream’s sibling Desire, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays Death.

The Sandman is a sprawling and imaginative saga that is definitely a must-see for fantasy fans.

Locke & Key – Season 3 (August 10)

Speaking of epic fantasy sagas, another hit comic book series, Locke & Key, is entering its third and final season on Netflix.

The fantasy horror show follows the adventures of three children who move into their old family home, Keyhouse, and uncover a series of magical keys that unlock doors to new worlds.

Never Have I Ever – Season 3 (August 12)

If you’re a teen drama fan like me, you can’t go past the third season of Never Have I Ever.

The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, has been huge for South Asian representation in mainstream media as it follows the story of a 15-year-old Indian American girl, Devi, as she deals with grief, social status and relationships during high school.

What to watch on Stan this month

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

This one comes very highly recommended from my colleague Ky who says, “it showcases really good Australia and New Zealand drag and has much better representation than season 1. It’s always fun to see Aussie culture make its way into one of the biggest TV franchises of all time.”

FYI: Hannah Conda or Minnie Cooper are our picks to win.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 2 (August 14)

The legacy of Power continues with Book III: Raising Kanan’s second season. The new series follows Kanan Stark (the character once played by 50 Cent) in his younger years as he enters the drug game.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Lightyear (August 3)

If you missed Buzz Lightyear’s origin story in cinemas, you can catch up on all the action on Disney+ this month.

Lightyear gives us the movie that inspired the toy we know and love in Toy Story. It stars Chris Evans as the voice of the space ranger alongside new characters voiced by Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba and an adorable robot cat named Sox (Peter Sohn).

Prey (August 5)

We’ve had our share of Predator movies over the years, but the reviews so far suggest that Prey may just hit the mark.

The movie is the “origin story” of the Predator, which takes place hundreds of years ago in the Comanche Nation, where a skilled young warrior attempts to protect her tribe from a ruthless alien predator.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (August 18)

Marvel’s next big Disney+ series hits screens in August and features Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk.

Throughout She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we’ll see Walters’ attempts to balance her new life as a Hulk, with help from her cousin Bruce Banner, and her job as a lawyer as part of the superhuman law division. It looks like she may get some help from another superhero law attorney as well – Matt Murdock.

The Bear (August 31)

The success of The Bear is currently taking the world by storm, and Aussies will finally be able to watch it at the end of the month.

The show follows a young fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop and must deal with the realities of being a small business owner and his strained relationships with his relatives and kitchen staff.

What to watch on Binge this month

The Many Saints of Newark (August 5)

Michael Gandolfini continues his father’s legacy in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which follows a young Tony Soprano and his uncle Dickie Moltisanti amongst violent gang riots in Newark, New Jersey.

House of the Dragon (August 22)

The Game of Thrones makes a roaring return this month with House of the Dragon, a prequel series exploring the Dance of Dragons civil war amongst the Targaryen dynasty.

Can HotD recapture the conversation like its predecessor? It certainly has enough dragons.

What to watch on Prime Video this month

Thirteen Lives (August 5)

In 2018, the world watched as an international rescue effort took place to extract the 13 members of a Thai soccer team from deep within a flooding cave system.

That white knuckle story is brought to life in Thirteen Lives, a film by Ron Howard chronicling the rescue and starring Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton and Colin Farrell.

A League of Their Own (August 12)

The classic sports comedy A League of Their Own is getting an update in this Prime Video series starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Nick Offerman.

A League of Their Own is based on the true story of the first all-female team in American professional baseball and the challenges they had to overcome in the 1940s.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

6 Festivals (August 25)

Fresh from the Sydney Film Festival, 6 Festivals is a homegrown Aussie movie telling the story of a trio of friends who are bonded by their love of music and music festivals. The film features musical acts, including Bliss n Eso, G Flip, Dune Rats, Peking Duk and many more.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

