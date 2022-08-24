Take a Squiz at the Eye-Watering Average Salaries for Australia’s Highest-Paid Jobs

Australia’s Taxation Statistics report presents an overview of Australia’s income tax returns over the past financial year, including for individuals. From this data, it’s possible to get a snapshot of the highest-paid jobs in the country.

We recently received an update from the ATO on the release of the most recent report for 2019/20.

If you’re looking for a sneak peek, allow us to help. Here’s a list of the top-ten paying jobs in Australia, along with the top ten highest-earning postcodes in the country.

Which are the highest-paying jobs in Australia?

If you had to guess the highest-paid profession in Australia, you’d probably plump for a position in the mining or financial sectors. Nope. It turns out that the highest taxable income comes from surgeons. On average, surgeons make $406,068 in taxable income per year.

Only one of the job titles on the list changed over the year – Chief executive officer or managing director was in place of engineering manager. The order of the titles has seen no real shifts aside from this.

Here’s the full list for you:

The ATO also has a list of the top 10 earning postcodes across Australia (according to average taxable income).

In 2018/19, this list included 3944, VIC – but in 2019/20 it has fallen out of the top ten. WA’s Cottesloe, Peppermint Grove (6011), however, has moved up to first place in a sea of NSW postcodes.

Here’s the full list for you:

This article has been updated since its original publish date.