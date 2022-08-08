Teen Wolf the Movie: Here’s Everything You Should Know

It’s been only five years since Teen Wolf ended its six-season run, but in wolf years, that’s like a hundred. Once you factor that in, it becomes apparent that we’re long overdue for a reunion, and we’re getting just that in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Scott and the gang are returning for another supernatural adventure in a true sequel that takes place after the events of the season 6 finale. In true Teen Wolf style, there are monsters, mayhem and a few familiar faces in store for the upcoming film.

What is the Teen Wolf movie about?

Let’s first revisit the events of the Teen Wolf finale (spoiler alert!).

The finale saw fan-favourites return, ‘I love yous’ were exchanged, and even some eyes were gouged out (yep, that happened). But in the end, all was well. The Anuk-Ite was beaten; the hunters were fleeing, and Scott had his pack back.

Along the way, they became focused on finding stray werewolves to help them fight against the hunters, so it’s kind of not surprising we now have a follow-up movie.

Here’s the synopsis for the film:

In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

We know that Teen Wolf: The Movie will have a significant time jump with Scott and co now in their thirties.

Tyler Posey revealed at Comic-Con in July that Scott is now living in Los Angeles and is a bit more relaxed. Tyler Hoechlin followed up by sharing that Derek has also had a few life changes and is a father now! Time really does fly.

Who is going to be in the Teen Wolf movie?

Teen Wolf: The Movie managed to rope in so many of the previous cast members it really is a wolf pack reunion.

Definitely returning are Tyley Posey as Scott and Tyler Hoechlin as Derek. Shelley Hennig (Malia), Holland Roden (Lydia), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam), Seth Gilliam (Deaton), Ian Bohen (Peter), Colton Haynes (Jackson), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski), Ryan Kelley (Parrish) and Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall) are also set to return.

Vince Mattis will be one of the newcomers to the cast as Derek’s son, Eli.

Also, in a surprise twist, Crystal Reed is making a return as Scott’s long-lost love Allison Argent. How that’s possible remains to be seen.

I know what you’re thinking, though. Is Dylan O’Brien in the Teen Wolf movie?

Unfortunately, it seems not. O’Brien told Variety earlier in the year it was a “difficult decision” but that he is not going to be in the film.

However, Executive Producer Jeff Davis did tell the crowds at Comic-Con that “the movie does answer the question of what happened to ‘Stydia,’ so you’re going to have to watch. And Stiles, while he isn’t in the movie, is ever present in the movie.”

Let’s watch the trailer

The first teaser trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie has been released and features the voice of a creepy Vecna-like villain along with many people crawling on the ground in pain. Classic Teen Wolf.

Teen Wolf The Movie: Release date

Teen Wolf fans don’t have much longer to wait with the movie scheduled to release in October 2022.

It will stream exclusively on Paramount+, which is also where the other six seasons of Teen Wolf sit, if you want to do your homework.

If you’re looking for some other things to watch on Paramount+ while you’re there, here are some of the top TV shows.