Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in September

It’s September already, and while I don’t want to believe that the year is going by this quickly, there are too many good things hitting streaming services this month for me to avoid it.
We’re looking at another big month for franchises on TV with The Lord of the Rings returning in Prime Video’s The Rings of Power and a new Star Wars series Andor on Disney+. Aussies can also look forward to some nostalgia with the reboot of Heartbreak High on Netflix.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in September 2022.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in September?
September 1
- Off the Hook
- Love in the Villa
- Fenced In
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – Season 2
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN: Episodes 13-24
- Playing Beatie Bow
September 2
- Dune
- Devil in Ohio
- Dated and Related
- You’re Nothing Special
- Fakes
- Buy My House
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – Season 2
- The Festival of Troubadours
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
- Ivy + Bean
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
September 3
- Little Women
September 5
- Rick and Morty – Season 6
- Once Upon a Small Town
- Cocomelon – Season 6
- Bee and PuppyCat
September 6
- Diorama
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
- Untold: The Race of the Century
- Get Smart With Money
September 7
- Chef’s Table: Pizza
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial iller
September 8
- Entrapped
- The Anthrax Attacks
September 9
- Cobra Kai – Season 5
- Merlí. Sapere Aude – Season 2
- Narco-Saints
- End of the Road
- No Limit
September 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 3
September 13
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
September 14
- The Lørenskog Disappearance
- Heartbreak High (2022)
- Broad Peak
- The Catholic School
- Sins of Our Mother
September 15
- Liss Pereira: Adulting
- Terim
- Dogs in Space – Season 2
September 16
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Santo
- Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 2
- The Brave Ones
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar – Season 2
- Do Revenge
- I Used To Be Famous
- Jogi
- Mirror, Mirror
- Skandall Bringing Down Wirecard
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
- Drifting Home
September 19
- Go Dog Go – Season 3
September 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
September 21
- Iron Chef Mexico
- Designing Miami
- The Perfumier
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
September 22
- Snabba Cash – Season 2
- Thai Cave Rescue
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
- Karma’s World – Season 4
September 23
- The Girls at the Back
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Season 2
- ATHENA
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Lou
- Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles
September 24
- Dynasty – Season 5
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy
September 26
- A Trip to Infinity
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 2
September 27
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
September 28
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 6
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Season 2
- Blonde
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
September 29
- The Empress
September 30
- The Dry
- Floor is Lava – Season 3
- Human Playground
- Entergalactic
- Rainbow
- Anikulapo
- Phantom Pups
Coming soon:
- Who Likes My Follower?
- Plan A Plan B
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
What’s streaming on Stan in September?
September 1
- Trauma – Season 1
- Blind Ambition
- TikTok, Boom
- Bloods – Season 2, Part 2, Episodes 6-10
- House of Ho – Season 2, Episodes 4-6 (new episodes weekly)
- Croods Family Tree – Season 1, Episodes 20-26
- Love You Like That
- Darklands
- Beat
September 2
- The Resort – Season 1, Episode 8
- City on a Hill – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Mighty Ones – Season 2, Episodes 1-10
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Philippines Untucked – Season 1 Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Tag
- Littlest Pet Shop – Season 4
- Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown
- My Girl (1991)
- My Girl 2
September 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Hitch (2005)
- Snatch – Season 1-2
- Snatch (2000)
September 4
- Raising Kanan – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Perks of Being Wallflower
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
September 5
- The Nun
- Games People Play
September 6
- Weight of Gold
- Wild Things
September 7
- The Dark Knight Rises
- Drag Race Philippines – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Predators
September 8
- Last Light – Season 1
- Floodland – Season 1
- The Next Step – Season 6-7
- The Next Step Live: The Movie
- Taking the Next Step – Season 1-2
September 9
- Get Smart
- Smallfoot
- Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
September 10
- American Gigolo – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes 2: A Game of Shadows
- Batman: Hush
September 11
- The Serpent Queen – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Lego DC Shazam!: Magic and Monsters
September 12
- Vladimir Putin: Power, Greed, Obsession
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
- A Gun in Each Hand
- You’re Killing Me Susana
September 13
- The Queen of Versailles
- Layer Cake
- Three Floors
- A Horrible Woman
September 14
- Shooter – Seasons 1-3
- Supernatural: The Animation – Season 1
September 15
- Flee
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
- Teen Titans: The Judas Contract
September 16
- The Sect – Season 1
- Clifford the Big Red Dog (2019) – Season 1
- A Life in Ten Pictures – Season 1
- 17 Again
- Lego Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
September 17
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
September 18
- A Gentle Creature
- What Will People Say
September 19
- David Beckham: Infamous
- Zodiac
- Angels Wear White
- A Woman’s Name
September 20
- When We Were Kings (1996)
- The Shallows
- Any Day Now
- Like A Cat On A Highway
September 21
- New Amsterdam – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Licence to Wed
September 22
- Home Economics – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Pan
- Bad Santa
- Maid in Manhattan
September 23
- A Star Is Born
- Earth To Echo
- I Promise You Anarchy
September 24
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Batman: The Killing Joke
September 25
- Bali 2002 (new episodes weekly)
- The Third Murder
- Rosemari (Framing Mom)
September 26
- Nascar: Lead Legacy
- The Circus – Season 7, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Daddy Day Care
- Casablanca Beats
- Made in Italy (2018)
September 27
- Machete (2010)
- Cocaine Cowboys
- Sparrows
September 28
- Ghosts – Season 3
- My Son
September 29
- Amsterdam Undercover – Season 2
- Elysium
September 30
- Ramy – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear – Season 1, Part 3
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 1, Episodes 19-24
- We Hunt Together – Season 1
- The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
- The To Do List
What’s streaming on Disney+ in September?
September 2
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
September 7
- The Incredible Dr. Pol – Seasons 15-17
- Tell Me Lies – Episodes 1-3
September 8
- Pinocchio (2022)
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Cars on the Road
- Wedding Season
- Growing Up
- Frozen Sing-Along Version
- Frozen II Sing-Along Version
- Modern Family – Seasons 1-11
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Season 1
- Welcome to the Club (Short) – The Simpsons
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Tierra Incognita AKA Jules Verne Trilogy – Season 1
- The Zone: Survival Mission
September 14
- Coco Sing-Along Version
- Tatami Time Machine – Episode 1
- Because We Forget Everything – Episode 1
September 16
- Leave No Trace
- Mija
September 19
- Best in Dough – Episodes 1-3
September 20
- Reboot – Episodes 1-3
September 21
- Andor – Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Little Demon – Episode 1-2
- Women in Taipei – Season 1
- May It Please The Court – Episodes 1-2
- Super/Natural – Season 1
September 22
- The Kardashians – Season 2
September 23
- Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation
September 27
- Reasonable Doubt – Season 1
September 28
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changes – Episode 1
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge – Season 1
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 1
September 30
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
What’s streaming on Binge in September?
September 1
- DC’s Stargirl – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Reservation Dogs – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Game Face – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Buckhead Shore – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- People of Earth – Seasons 1-2
- The Last Movie Stars (Ethan Hawke) – Season 1
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem – Season 2
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 65 (new episodes daily)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 41 (new episodes daily)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10719 (new episodes daily)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9418 (new episodes daily)
- Eastenders – Episode 6543 (new episodes daily)
- Moonfall
September 2
- Rap Sh!t – Season 1 (finale)
- American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Alone: Frozen – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Southern Charm – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- All Star Shore – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 84 (new episodes weekly)
- Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Dune (2021)
- Scream (2022)
- Wonder
- Birds Like Us
- Midnight in The Switchgrass
September 3
- Life Below Zero – Season 9, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Wolf (2021)
- Father’s Day
September 4
- The Jonathan Ross Show – Season 18 (finale)
- Alone: Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- I’m Sorry – Seasons 1-2
- Marry Me
- The Good Liar
September 5
- House of the Dragon – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Masterchef – Season 18, Episode 1 (new episodes daily)
- Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14 (finale)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Paddock to Plate – Season 2
- Grace Kelly: Precious Moments
- A Taste of Italy With Nisha Katona – Season 1
September 6
- Supernatural – Seasons 1-15
- Industry – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4 (finale)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 1, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
September 7
- What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 (finale)
- Sherwood – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 16, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Mary Berry Simple Comforts – Season 1 (finale)
- Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 49 (new episodes weekly)
- Zeppelin
- Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 85 (new episodes weekly)
- Newton Avenue – Season 1
- Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms – Season 2
- Celebrity Beef with John McHale – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Are You The One UK – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
September 8
- Katrina Babies
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe – Season 1
September 9
- Raising a F-ing Star – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Gigglebiz – Season 5
- Studio 54: The Documentary
- Rise And Fall: The World Trade Center
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Matrix Reloaded
- Gulliver Returns
September 10
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 26 (new episodes weekly)
- 24 Hours In Emergency – Season 13
- 9/11: Four Flights
- Red Rocket
- Hachi: A Dogs Tale
- Monster Family 2
- The 355
September 12
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- The Anarchists – Season 1
- Coronation Street: Icons – Season 1
September 13
- E! Live From The Red Carpet: 2022 Emmy Awards
- The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
September 15
- My Lottery Dream Home – Season 8
- Great American Railway Journeys – Season 4
- Highway Thru Hell – Season 10
- Little Shop of Horrors
September 16
- Gold Digger – The Search For Australian Rugby
- The Matrix Resurrections
September 17
- The Pirates! A Band of Misfits
- C’mon C’mon
September 19
- A Life in Ten Pictures – Season 1
September 20
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Shipping Wars – Season 8
September 21
- Geordie Shore – Season 23 (new episodes weekly)
- Cold Case Killers – Season 1
- Gold Rush: White Water – Season 1
September 22
- This England – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Escape From Kabul
- Great British Sewing Bee – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Yakka Dee – Seasons 4-5
- Zodiac
September 23
- Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Jackass Forever
September 24
- Rambo: Last Blood
September 25
- Control Room – Season 1
- Studio 666
September 26
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 5 (finale)
- 1000-LB Sisters – Season 3
September 27
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom UK – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Lion Spy
September 28
- 90 Day: The Single Life – Season 1
- After the 90 Days: David and Annie – Season 1
- After the 90 Days: Loren and Alexei – Season 1
- Abraham Lincoln – Season 1
September 29
- My Pet & Me: Vet Tales – Season 1
- Get Smart
September 30
- World War Z
- Just Mercy
What’s streaming on Prime Video in September?
September 2
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
September 4
- Marry Me
September 6
- The 355
- Red Rocket
- Monster Family 2
September 8
- The Legend of Tarzan
September 16
- Swimming With Sharks
- Survivalist
- Goodnight Mommy
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism
September 21
- Mile 22
September 23
- Midnight in the Switchgrass
September 29
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
September 30
- Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 3
- Jungle
What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in September?
September 1
- Witness Number Three
- C’mon, C’mon
September 2
- Scream 5 (2022)
September 3
- Big Nate
September 4
- Foo Fighters and The Hawkins Family Presents: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
September 6
- It’s Pony – Season 2
September 7
- Comedy Central Roasts
- Comedy Central Stand Up Specials
September 9
- Out Of Office
September 12
- PAW Patrol
September 13
- Monarch
- Dragon Force – Season 2
- Deliciousness – Season 3
September 16
- Speak No Evil
September 18
- Santiago of the Seas – Season 2
September 19
- SEAL Team – Season 6
September 21
- The Neighbourhood – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- NCIS – Season 20 (new episodes weekly)
- NCIS Hawai’i – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
September 22
- Jackass Forever (2022)
- FBI – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- FBI: International – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- FBI: Most Wanted – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Geordie Shore – Season 23 (new episodes weekly)
September 23
- Escape From Kabul
September 29
- The Casagrandes – Season 3
- Ink Master – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Baby Shark’s Big Show
September 30
- Sky Blue Inside Sydney FC
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in September?
September 2
- Life By Ella
September 9
- Gutsy
- Central Park – Season 3, Episodes 1-3
September 23
- Sidney
September 30
- The Greatest Beer Run Ever
This article on streaming titles in September has been updated since its original publish date.
