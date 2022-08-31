Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in September

It’s September already, and while I don’t want to believe that the year is going by this quickly, there are too many good things hitting streaming services this month for me to avoid it.

We’re looking at another big month for franchises on TV with The Lord of the Rings returning in Prime Video’s The Rings of Power and a new Star Wars series Andor on Disney+. Aussies can also look forward to some nostalgia with the reboot of Heartbreak High on Netflix.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in September 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in September?

September 1

Off the Hook

Love in the Villa

Fenced In

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – Season 2

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN: Episodes 13-24

Playing Beatie Bow

September 2

Dune

Devil in Ohio

Dated and Related

You’re Nothing Special

Fakes

Buy My House

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – Season 2

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

September 3

Little Women

September 5

Rick and Morty – Season 6

Once Upon a Small Town

Cocomelon – Season 6

Bee and PuppyCat

September 6

Diorama

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Untold: The Race of the Century

Get Smart With Money

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial iller

September 8

Entrapped

The Anthrax Attacks

September 9

Cobra Kai – Season 5

Merlí. Sapere Aude – Season 2

Narco-Saints

End of the Road

No Limit

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 3

September 13

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

September 14

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Heartbreak High (2022)

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

Sins of Our Mother

September 15

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Terim

Dogs in Space – Season 2

September 16

The Matrix Resurrections

Santo

Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 2

The Brave Ones

Love Is Blind: After the Altar – Season 2

Do Revenge

I Used To Be Famous

Jogi

Mirror, Mirror

Skandall Bringing Down Wirecard

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

Drifting Home

September 19

Go Dog Go – Season 3

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Iron Chef Mexico

Designing Miami

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

September 22

Snabba Cash – Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma’s World – Season 4

September 23

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Season 2

ATHENA

A Jazzman’s Blues

Lou

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles

September 24

Dynasty – Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

September 26

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 2

September 27

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – Season 2

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

September 29

The Empress

September 30

The Dry

Floor is Lava – Season 3

Human Playground

Entergalactic

Rainbow

Anikulapo

Phantom Pups

Coming soon:

Who Likes My Follower?

Plan A Plan B

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

What’s streaming on Stan in September?

September 1

Trauma – Season 1

Blind Ambition

TikTok, Boom

Bloods – Season 2, Part 2, Episodes 6-10

House of Ho – Season 2, Episodes 4-6 (new episodes weekly)

Croods Family Tree – Season 1, Episodes 20-26

Love You Like That

Darklands

Beat

September 2

The Resort – Season 1, Episode 8

City on a Hill – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Mighty Ones – Season 2, Episodes 1-10

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Philippines Untucked – Season 1 Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Tag

Littlest Pet Shop – Season 4

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2

September 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Hitch (2005)

Snatch – Season 1-2

Snatch (2000)

September 4

Raising Kanan – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Perks of Being Wallflower

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

September 5

The Nun

Games People Play

September 6

Weight of Gold

Wild Things

September 7

The Dark Knight Rises

Drag Race Philippines – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Predators

September 8

Last Light – Season 1

Floodland – Season 1

The Next Step – Season 6-7

The Next Step Live: The Movie

Taking the Next Step – Season 1-2

September 9

Get Smart

Smallfoot

Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Smurfs: The Lost Village

September 10

American Gigolo – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes 2: A Game of Shadows

Batman: Hush

September 11

The Serpent Queen – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Lego DC Shazam!: Magic and Monsters

September 12

Vladimir Putin: Power, Greed, Obsession

Quo Vadis, Aida?

A Gun in Each Hand

You’re Killing Me Susana

September 13

The Queen of Versailles

Layer Cake

Three Floors

A Horrible Woman

September 14

Shooter – Seasons 1-3

Supernatural: The Animation – Season 1

September 15

Flee

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

September 16

The Sect – Season 1

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2019) – Season 1

A Life in Ten Pictures – Season 1

17 Again

Lego Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

September 17

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

September 18

A Gentle Creature

What Will People Say

September 19

David Beckham: Infamous

Zodiac

Angels Wear White

A Woman’s Name

September 20

When We Were Kings (1996)

The Shallows

Any Day Now

Like A Cat On A Highway

September 21

New Amsterdam – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Licence to Wed

September 22

Home Economics – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Pan

Bad Santa

Maid in Manhattan

September 23

A Star Is Born

Earth To Echo

I Promise You Anarchy

September 24

Crazy Rich Asians

Batman: The Killing Joke

September 25

Bali 2002 (new episodes weekly)

The Third Murder

Rosemari (Framing Mom)

September 26

Nascar: Lead Legacy

The Circus – Season 7, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Daddy Day Care

Casablanca Beats

Made in Italy (2018)

September 27

Machete (2010)

Cocaine Cowboys

Sparrows

September 28

Ghosts – Season 3

My Son

September 29

Amsterdam Undercover – Season 2

Elysium

September 30

Ramy – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear – Season 1, Part 3

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 1, Episodes 19-24

We Hunt Together – Season 1

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The To Do List

What’s streaming on Disney+ in September?

September 2

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

September 7

The Incredible Dr. Pol – Seasons 15-17

Tell Me Lies – Episodes 1-3

September 8

Pinocchio (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road

Wedding Season

Growing Up

Frozen Sing-Along Version

Frozen II Sing-Along Version

Modern Family – Seasons 1-11

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Season 1

Welcome to the Club (Short) – The Simpsons

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Tierra Incognita AKA Jules Verne Trilogy – Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission

September 14

Coco Sing-Along Version

Tatami Time Machine – Episode 1

Because We Forget Everything – Episode 1

September 16

Leave No Trace

Mija

September 19

Best in Dough – Episodes 1-3

September 20

Reboot – Episodes 1-3

September 21

Andor – Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Little Demon – Episode 1-2

Women in Taipei – Season 1

May It Please The Court – Episodes 1-2

Super/Natural – Season 1

September 22

The Kardashians – Season 2

September 23

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation

September 27

Reasonable Doubt – Season 1

September 28

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changes – Episode 1

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge – Season 1

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 1

September 30

Hocus Pocus 2

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

What’s streaming on Binge in September?

September 1

DC’s Stargirl – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Reservation Dogs – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Game Face – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Buckhead Shore – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

People of Earth – Seasons 1-2

The Last Movie Stars (Ethan Hawke) – Season 1

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem – Season 2

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 65 (new episodes daily)

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 41 (new episodes daily)

Coronation Street – Episode 10719 (new episodes daily)

Emmerdale – Episode 9418 (new episodes daily)

Eastenders – Episode 6543 (new episodes daily)

Moonfall

September 2

Rap Sh!t – Season 1 (finale)

American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Alone: Frozen – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Southern Charm – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

All Star Shore – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 84 (new episodes weekly)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Dune (2021)

Scream (2022)

Wonder

Birds Like Us

Midnight in The Switchgrass

September 3

Life Below Zero – Season 9, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Wolf (2021)

Father’s Day

September 4

The Jonathan Ross Show – Season 18 (finale)

Alone: Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

I’m Sorry – Seasons 1-2

Marry Me

The Good Liar

September 5

House of the Dragon – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Masterchef – Season 18, Episode 1 (new episodes daily)

Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14 (finale)

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Paddock to Plate – Season 2

Grace Kelly: Precious Moments

A Taste of Italy With Nisha Katona – Season 1

September 6

Supernatural – Seasons 1-15

Industry – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4 (finale)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 1, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

September 7

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 (finale)

Sherwood – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 16, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Mary Berry Simple Comforts – Season 1 (finale)

Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 49 (new episodes weekly)

Zeppelin

Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 85 (new episodes weekly)

Newton Avenue – Season 1

Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms – Season 2

Celebrity Beef with John McHale – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Are You The One UK – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

September 8

Katrina Babies

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe – Season 1

September 9

Raising a F-ing Star – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Gigglebiz – Season 5

Studio 54: The Documentary

Rise And Fall: The World Trade Center

The Matrix

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix Reloaded

Gulliver Returns

September 10

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 26 (new episodes weekly)

24 Hours In Emergency – Season 13

9/11: Four Flights

Red Rocket

Hachi: A Dogs Tale

Monster Family 2

The 355

September 12

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

The Anarchists – Season 1

Coronation Street: Icons – Season 1

September 13

E! Live From The Red Carpet: 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

September 15

My Lottery Dream Home – Season 8

Great American Railway Journeys – Season 4

Highway Thru Hell – Season 10

Little Shop of Horrors

September 16

Gold Digger – The Search For Australian Rugby

The Matrix Resurrections

September 17

The Pirates! A Band of Misfits

C’mon C’mon

September 19

A Life in Ten Pictures – Season 1

September 20

The Cleaning Lady – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Shipping Wars – Season 8

September 21

Geordie Shore – Season 23 (new episodes weekly)

Cold Case Killers – Season 1

Gold Rush: White Water – Season 1

September 22

This England – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Escape From Kabul

Great British Sewing Bee – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Yakka Dee – Seasons 4-5

Zodiac

September 23

Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Jackass Forever

September 24

Rambo: Last Blood

September 25

Control Room – Season 1

Studio 666

September 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 5 (finale)

1000-LB Sisters – Season 3

September 27

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom UK – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Lion Spy

September 28

90 Day: The Single Life – Season 1

After the 90 Days: David and Annie – Season 1

After the 90 Days: Loren and Alexei – Season 1

Abraham Lincoln – Season 1

September 29

My Pet & Me: Vet Tales – Season 1

Get Smart

September 30

World War Z

Just Mercy

What’s streaming on Prime Video in September?

September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

September 4

Marry Me

September 6

The 355

Red Rocket

Monster Family 2

September 8

The Legend of Tarzan

September 16

Swimming With Sharks

Survivalist

Goodnight Mommy

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

September 21

Mile 22

September 23

Midnight in the Switchgrass

September 29

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

September 30

Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 3

Jungle

What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in September?

September 1

Witness Number Three

C’mon, C’mon

September 2

Scream 5 (2022)

September 3

Big Nate

September 4

Foo Fighters and The Hawkins Family Presents: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

September 6

It’s Pony – Season 2

September 7

Comedy Central Roasts

Comedy Central Stand Up Specials

September 9

Out Of Office

September 12

PAW Patrol

September 13

Monarch

Dragon Force – Season 2

Deliciousness – Season 3

September 16

Speak No Evil

September 18

Santiago of the Seas – Season 2

September 19

SEAL Team – Season 6

September 21

The Neighbourhood – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

NCIS – Season 20 (new episodes weekly)

NCIS Hawai’i – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

September 22

Jackass Forever (2022)

FBI – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

FBI: International – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Geordie Shore – Season 23 (new episodes weekly)

September 23

Escape From Kabul

September 29

The Casagrandes – Season 3

Ink Master – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)

Baby Shark’s Big Show

September 30

Sky Blue Inside Sydney FC

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in September?

September 2

Life By Ella

September 9

Gutsy

Central Park – Season 3, Episodes 1-3

September 23

Sidney

September 30

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

It’s a pretty stacked month of new movies and series on streaming. Which will you be watching first?

If you missed some of the highlights from August, you can check out the full list or find some of our latest recommendations on what to watch here.

This article on streaming titles in September has been updated since its original publish date.