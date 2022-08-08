Add a Little Spinach and Feta to Your Baked Eggs for a Greek Twist

With an egg shortage to contest with right now, you may be wondering what kind of ways you can cook satisfying egg-based meals that go a little further than your standard scramble. Thankfully, Australian Eggs has offered a recipe for spanakopita baked eggs which blends a classic Greek spinach pie and eggs for a shakshuka-like dish.

This recipe is filled with healthy but hearty ingredients, making it a perfect (filling) dish for days when you want to whip up something simple. This can also be cooked in one pan, which makes cleaning up a dream.

If you’re keen to give this baked eggs recipe a go, we’ve shared it with you below.

How to make spanakopita baked eggs at home

Cook and prep time: 25 mins | Serves: 4

What you’ll need:

6 eggs

½ bunch silverbeet or 120g bag baby spinach

4 cloves garlic, sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 leek, cleaned and thinly sliced

½ bunch dill, chopped

½ bunch flat parsley, chopped

½ cup cream or stock of choice

100g feta, crumbled

½ tsp salt

Pepper, to taste

Fresh pita or crusty bread, to serve

Directions:

Remove stems from silverbeet and coarsely chop leaves, set aside. In a large pan over medium heat brown garlic in olive oil, then add leek and sauté till softened. About 2-3 minutes. Add silverbeet or baby spinach and wilt. Once softened, add the dill and flat parsley and stir through. Add cream and season with salt and pepper to taste. Then, use a spoon or spatula to move the mix aside and create 6 evenly spaced wells for the eggs to sit in. Turn the heat to low and crack your eggs carefully into the wells. Place a lid on the pan* and cook over low heat until the whites have set but yolks are still runny, about 5 minutes. Check the wobble on the whites and cook to your liking. Garnish with a little extra chopped dill, parsley and fetta if you like. The best way to serve this is in the middle of the table, straight from the pan, with fresh bread on the side.

Hot tip: If using a pan that doesn’t have a lid, you can cover the pan with aluminium foil instead.

