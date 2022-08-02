She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Brings Back Many Marvel Favourites

Disney+ has announced so many new shows lately that it surely has all the other streaming services green with envy. Speaking of green, one of Disney+’s new series is dedicated to the Queen of Green: She-Hulk.

That’s right, Marvel Studios is gifting us an all-new show based entirely on the newest member of the Hulk family with She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Who is She (Hulk)?

The idea behind She-Hulk’s character is pretty self-explanatory. In Marvel comics, lawyer Jennifer Walters is given an emergency blood transfusion by her cousin, who happens to be Bruce Banner.

This transfusion comes with some unexpected side effects and Walters is given a milder version of Banner’s Hulk condition.

This gives her similar abilities, like superhuman strength and of course that green hue to her skin, but for the most part, Jennifer is able to retain her personality and control in her She-Hulk form, kind of similar to Bruce Banner’s ‘Smart Hulk’, which we see in Avengers: Endgame.

Across her comics history, She-Hulk has been part of the Avengers, the Defenders and the Heroes for Hire, so it seems like she’s set up for a pretty big arc in the MCU.

What is the TV series about?

We’ll have to wait until the series debuts to see if it remains faithful to She-Hulk’s comic origins, but from what we’ve seen so far it’s looking likely.

Disney describes the series as a comedy following She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in “superhuman-oriented legal cases”.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

She-Hulk trailer

At its upfronts presentation in 2022, Marvel Studios revealed the first trailer for She-Hulk.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her thirties with “great friends, a demanding job and a frustrating family”.

Walters has been hired to head up a superhuman law division, but probably didn’t plan on becoming a superhero herself. With the help of her family and fellow Hulk, Bruce Banner, she learns to control her new green powers.

Despite her claims that she’s not a superhero, we certainly see She-Hulk do some kick-ass stuff in this trailer. I think we will like her when she’s angry.

If you’d like to see more, here’s a new poster that shows off a whole lot of leg.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/vCIlj70osS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2022

At Comic-Con a second trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released and this time it featured another famous lawyer in his superhero disguise – Daredevil.

We know Charlie Cox is confirmed for his own series in the MCU but it seems we’ll be seeing him sooner than that in She-Hulk.

A new clip shows us Jen’s training with her mentor Bruce and it looks like there are a few upsides to being a Hulk.

Who is in the cast?

Slaying as She-Hulk herself is Tatiana Maslany who fans of Orphan Black will know can play literally any character thrown her way.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law also brings back some familiar faces from the MCU including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Bruce Banner, Benedict Wong as Wong and Tim Roth as Abomination.

As for new faces, we have Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

We can also assume Charlie Cox will show up as Matt Murdock according to that recent trailer.

Jessica Gao is the head writer with episodes directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

When can we see it?

Announced alongside the She-Hulk trailer was the series’ premiere date which is set for August 17, 2022, on Disney+.

The show will have nine episodes, which will presumably take us all the way through to October sometime.

What do we have to look forward to after that? Check out all of the projects on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ slate.

Do you need to watch any Marvel movies beforehand?

Like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk introduces us to a new hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means it is totally possible to go in without any prior knowledge.

However, if you want to get some context it’s helpful to have some knowledge of the Hulk’s story beforehand. These are the movies he’s appeared in so far:

The Incredible Hulk

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

The trio of Bruce Banner, Wong and Abomination also all briefly appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so consider that one an optional extra if you have time.

You’ll find them all over on Disney+.