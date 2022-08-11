Watch These 8 Marvel Titles Before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

On August 18, Marvel Studios will introduce yet another new hero into Phase 4. Jennifer Walters’ story as She-Hulk is coming to the small screen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While this may be an origin story for her character, the MCU is an ever-expanding beast and there are more than a few memorable faces lined up to make an appearance in the new Disney+ show. Therefore, there are a few extra movies and series you should brush up on if you want to be prepared for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

What to watch before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The Incredible Hulk

It kind of goes without saying that if you want some backstory on a Hulk in general watching The Incredible Hulk is a must. Even though Bruce Banner as we know him is now played by Mark Ruffalo rather than Edward Norton, the 2008 film is still considered the character’s origin story.

The movie also introduces us to Tim Roth’s Abomination, who plays a part in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Watch The Incredible Hulk on Stan or Binge.

The Avengers

The Avengers introduces us to Mark Ruffalo’s version of the Hulk and also establishes his integration into the Avengers and his relationship with the likes of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. This movie provides us with the secret of Bruce’s Hulk transformations – he’s always angry.

Watch The Avengers on Disney+.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Hulk appears next in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where his growing relationship with Natasha Romanoff becomes a focal point in his Hulk/Banner balance. The events of Age of Ultron also lead to Bruce ditching the Avengers, at least for a little while, so it’s an important one to watch to see why.

Watch Avengers: Age of Ultron on Disney+.

Thor Ragnarok

Hulk’s soul-searching journey takes him to Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok where he becomes stuck in the Hulk mindset and works as a gladiator for the Grandmaster. Thor’s arrival helps Banner regain his human form but the relationship between his two personalities is on thin ice.

Watch Thor: Ragnarok on Disney+

Avengers: Infinity War

Bruce Banner’s return to Earth in Avengers: Infinity War, after years away, heralds the arrival of Marvel’s major big baddie Thanos. Rejoining with the Avengers, Banner tries to reconcile his conflicting personalities but ends up using Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster for most of it.

Watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+.

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is an essential movie that prefaces many Phase 4 projects as it marks the pivotal five-year blip, where Thanos snapped half the population into dust, and what the Avengers must do to set things right.

During this movie, we learn Banner has conflated his Bruce and Hulk personalities into one form – Smart Hulk, which gives him all the size and strength of the Hulk while his human mind is in charge. It’s a pretty big step in his personal journey, as is the loss of some of his fellow Avengers, and we know this movie will set up where we find him in She-Hulk.

Watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+.

Daredevil

Now that the rights to the Defenders characters have moved from Netflix to Disney the MCU is integrating a few familiar faces. We first saw Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock Marvel’s movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, but now we’ll see him put on his other mask as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

It’s unclear whether Daredevil’s story from the Netflix series is still considered canon in the MCU, but regardless, watching Daredevil is still a good way to prepare for his arrival in She-Hulk.

Watch Daredevil on Disney+.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings mainly served as an introduction to Simu Liu’s hero, we did get a very brief glimpse of a battle in an underground fight club occurring between Doctor Strange’s Wong and The Incredible Hulk’s Abomination.

Seeing as both Wong and Abomination are appearing in She-Hulk, it seems like this scene may play an integral part in their story.

Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+.

Once you’ve caught up on these you’ll be well and truly primed to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which begins airing on Disney+ on August 18.