The Cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Samsung has revealed its latest handsets – the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 – and pre-orders have started ahead of a September 2 release date. If you’re hoping to snag one on a plan, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are all offering the phones.
If you pre-order either phone from any of the Big Three (or any other retailer), you ostensibly get a free storage upgrade. This means you can get a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the price of the 128GB model, or a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the price of the 256GB.
In addition, Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone all have their own pre-order offers worth calling out.
- Telstra will give everyone who pre-orders a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, valued at up to $649
- Optus will give everyone who pre-orders a free Tab A8 tablet, valued at $529
- Vodafone will give you $500 extra trade-in value toward the Galaxy Z Flip 4, or $700 extra trade-in value for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. And a bonus wireless charger!
With that out of the way, here are the cheapest Samsung plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. We’re ignoring the 128GB Z Flip 4 and 256GB Z Fold 4 for now, because of the free storage upgrade offer. There’s no point buying the smaller configuration when you can get a larger one for the same price.
(If our widgets aren’t displaying for all plans, check back later)
The cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) plans:
The cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) plans:
The cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB) plans:
The cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB) plans:
The cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) plans:
The cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) plans:
Pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy z Fold 4 and Flip 4 run until the end of day on September 1.
Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.
