The Cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Samsung has revealed its latest handsets – the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 – and pre-orders have started ahead of a September 2 release date. If you’re hoping to snag one on a plan, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are all offering the phones.

If you pre-order either phone from any of the Big Three (or any other retailer), you ostensibly get a free storage upgrade. This means you can get a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the price of the 128GB model, or a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the price of the 256GB.

In addition, Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone all have their own pre-order offers worth calling out.

Telstra will give everyone who pre-orders a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, valued at up to $649

Optus will give everyone who pre-orders a free Tab A8 tablet, valued at $529

Vodafone will give you $500 extra trade-in value toward the Galaxy Z Flip 4, or $700 extra trade-in value for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. And a bonus wireless charger!

With that out of the way, here are the cheapest Samsung plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. We’re ignoring the 128GB Z Flip 4 and 256GB Z Fold 4 for now, because of the free storage upgrade offer. There’s no point buying the smaller configuration when you can get a larger one for the same price.

(If our widgets aren’t displaying for all plans, check back later)

The cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) plans:

The cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) plans:

The cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB) plans:

The cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB) plans:

The cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) plans:

The cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) plans:

Pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy z Fold 4 and Flip 4 run until the end of day on September 1.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.