Rise From the Dead With These Portable Chargers for Your Phone

Keeping enough power in your device’s limited battery can be challenging — especially when you’ve got one of the older iPhone models. We’ve all had those moments when a critical call or message is cut off because the battery dies or when just one text wipes 10% off your battery life in an instant. But, in the modern day, it’s an avoidable problem. Enter: these handy power banks. They can slip right into your bag or pocket to deliver two or more full charges to most smartphones or your other mobile devices.

What should you be looking for in a portable charger?

Battery life: While there’s no real formula for how many charges you will get out of your portable charger, as it depends on what you’re charging, you can do a rough calculation by calculating how many times your devices mAh can fit into the charger’s mAh.

According to Gizmodo, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a phone with a 5,000mAh internal battery, so you’d expect a 20,000mAh power bank to recharge it four times if it’s fully charged, right? Not exactly, but you should see more than three recharges if the power bank is relatively new and fully charged for sure. Generally speaking, though, the higher the mAh, the longer-lasting it’ll be. Think around two-four charges.

USB connectors: While USB-A is the standard because most charging cables end with that rectangular type plug anyway, some power banks offer up either USB-C or Apple’s Lightning connection points, so keep an eye out if that’s something you require.

Now that you know what you’re looking for, let’s get into it, shall we?!

The best power banks to buy in Australia

Anker’s power banks are a crowd favourite — and it’s not hard to see why — thanks to their epic durability and resilience against drops, alongside their four output options and quick charge capabilities.

eBay ($64.49, usually $79.99)

While this baby has a smaller mAh than its predecessors, it comes at a perfect size and capacity to slide right into your pants pockets or one of your tiny Jacquemus-esque handbags for a night out because no one should worry about not having enough battery to order an Uber home.

eBay ($49.99)

This epic 20,000mAh portable charger offers quick charge support, as well as three output sockets to change a range of different devices, including the Nintendo Switch. How’s that for multi-tasking?!

eBay ($39.59)

The iMuto is an attractive-looking phone charger that brings a massive 20,000mAh battery to the party along with a pair of USB-A connectors for bringing power to various devices. It’s also got a handy digital screen, so you can see how much power is left in the bank.

eBay ($149.99)

It offers 26,800mAh across its five different ports, including a quick charge one. This phone charger is ideal for a big family road trip or someone who carries a lot of devices on-the-go — think your phone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. It also can charge that Nintendo Switch of yours, which is an extra win.

eBay ($78.94, usually $88.94)