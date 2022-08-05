The Best Laundry Sheets So You Always Use the Right Amount of Detergent

If you’re one of those people that thinks throwing an excessive amount of laundry detergent into your washing machine— in the hopes that it’ll give your clothes the best chance at becoming the absolute peak of freshness again — is a good idea, it’s time to think again.

One of our recent yarns revealed that using too much laundry detergent can actually leave an additional layer of gunk on your clothing or linens (gross, right?). This is because more soap means more suds — which your washing machine’s rinse cycle isn’t designed to handle.

Plus, the extra detergent makes your laundry particularly slippery, which, in turn, prevents the items from rubbing up against each other, which is part of what helps to remove their surface-level dirt.

So, long story short, it’s time to be a little less heavy-handed the next time you pop your dirty load in. The best way to ensure you nail the right amount every time (and in a hassle-free way, of course)? Laundry sheets.

What is a laundry detergent sheet?

According to The Sustainability Project, a laundry sheet is basically a pre-cut, pre-measured and concentrated sheet of all the necessary natural ingredients to clean our clothes, bound together in a dissolvable and biodegradable special paper void of liquid or plastic packaging.

This means they’re not only great for your clothes, but also for the environment as well.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our personal faves if you’re itching to give them a whirl…

The best laundry detergent sheets in Australia

This eco-friendly alternative to forking out on those expensive laundry detergents and powder concoctions is this pack of Concentr8ed laundry sheets. They’re plastic-free, last for 34 washes and are developed for use in both hot and cold water. They’re also suitable for both front and top loaders. How’s that for an all-rounder?

While their main scent is fresh linen (which smells great), you can also grab it in the fragrance-free option if you prefer.

Shop them here.

Aside from its gorgeous (and compostable) packaging, these Tirtyl laundry sheets are vegan, cruelty-free and carbon neutral, making them a great choice for our planet.

Since they’re pre-measured and pre-cut, they’ll also ensure your clothes get the perfect amount of detergent every time to give them the best clean your machine is capable of.

Speaking of, you’ll also get 30 loads out of one pack — which works out to be only 36 cents a sheet. Bargain hunters!

The best part? With each sheet sold, Tirtyl will collect a bottle of ocean-bound plastic.

Shop them here.

Designed to be zero waste with space-saving packaging and a plant-derived formula, this Activated Eco laundry sheet pack offers up to 32 washes and helps reduce the environmental impact on the planet each time we use them.

If you’re someone who constantly finds regular detergents harsh on your skin, these sheets are also hypoallergenic and developed to be gentle on skin. Win-win.

Shop them here.

With close to 10,000 positive customer ratings, these Tru Earth laundry sheets are a solid choice when it comes to picking your next favourite laundry detergent.

While the Tru Earth range is a little pricier than usual, users say it’s worth it as they allow you to have “less clutter in the laundry”, considering 400 loads worth of these sheets take up the same space as a single 100 load jug of detergent. They also say they’re “great quality” and “they smell great”.

Shop them here.