Score Some Solid Beauty Sleep With 30% Off Everything at Koala Right Now

Now, we doubt you need an introduction to our friends over at Koala. They’re the company that makes comfy as hell sofa beds and iconic boxed mattresses — you know, the ones that spring open as soon as you slice the plastic seal?

What you might not know, though, is that the Australian bed brand also sells a bunch of other stuff, too. We’re talking epic WFH setups, comfy couches, dreamy pillows, linen, storage units and more.

So, if you’re in the market for a mattress or some much-needed furniture, this Afterpay Day sale is where you’ll find it. Koala are slinging up to 30% off sitewide from now, August 17, until August 21. That’s a mere four days to shop the mammoth sale, so we recommend getting in quick.

So, let’s unpack what exactly is on offer for Koala’s mattress and furniture sale, shall we?

Starting off strong, you can score yourself 20% off the entire awarded mattress range, including 30% off Koala’s fluffiest pillow ever and lush French linen sheets and duvet.

Over in the loungeroom, Koala is slashing up to 20% off a range of its best-selling sofas — including 15% off the Cushy Sofa Bed and Getaway Sofa, as well as 20% off the original Koala Sofa bed. But it doesn’t stop there. You can also snag up to 25% off its newly released designer cushions, each of which was inspired by our rich Australian landscape.

Clearly, our mates over at Koala are feeling super generous because they’re also slashing the prices on the home office range. So if your current WFH setup isn’t cutting it, you should really take a peek at the Workmate Desk and Virtue Office Chair, both of which are currently 20% off.

You can check out the full Koala sale here.

This post has been updated since its original publication.