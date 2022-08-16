This Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer Is Currently $422 Off

A KitchenAid stand mixer is like the Dyson of the baking world. KitchenAid is well-known for being an attractive (but expensive) household appliance, so that’s why whenever we spot a sweet, sweet sale, we can’t help but shout it from the rooftops.

Right now, you can save a whopping $422.85 with this KitchenAid artisan stand mixer while it’s on sale at eBay Australia. This mixer is currently down to $619, you can take a further 15% off by using the promo code PLAU15.

This will bring its price all the way down to $526.15 (RRP $949). That’s almost 50% off, people!

Keep in mind that this offer will only last until 29 August, 2022, so if you’re planning on nicking this premium stand mixer you best do so sooner rather than later. We guarantee that a hot offer like this won’t last long and if it sells out, well, there’ll be no deal to steal.

What’s there to love about this KitchenAid stand mixer?

Short answer – plenty.

Aside from coming in a wide range of colour options including Shaded Palm, Dried Rose, Milkshake and the iconic Empire Red that the brand is associated with, this KitchenAid mixer is a cooking all-rounder thanks to its interchangeable attachments.

While this stand mixer comes with a selection of tools, including a flat beater, wire whisk, dough hook and pouring shield, it also comes with two stainless steel bowls to mix your homemade cake batter or secret chocolate chip cookie recipe in.

But what elevates this stand mixer is the addition of 10 optional hub-powered attachments. While the other attachments are sold separately, it is insane how much more you can achieve with this KitchenAid mixer. We’re talking an ice shaver, pasta cutter and meat grinder. And that’s only naming a few!

What seems like your run-of-the-mill stand mixer can transform into a 10-in-1 cooking maestro in a jiffy. Sure, its recommended retail price of $949 might make your eyes water at first, but if you think about the quality of this baking machine, the savings on its attachments and the cupboard space you’ll save – it hardly seems like such a dent in your bank account.

While all of that is good to know, the important question here is: how well does it mix? Well, the KitchenAid stand mixer boasts a whopping 10 mixing speeds that will suit any task or recipe.

Instead of working on those firm peaks on your own, you can skip the arm workout and leave this artisanal stand mixer to make it happen in less time.

In addition, your mixer will move in 59 different touch points around the bowl to ensure no yolk is left unwhisked and no flour remains unblended.

The bigger of the two stainless steel bowls that are included can fit up to 4.8L of batter inside, which basically equals about nine dozen cookies.

So whether you’re shredding some beef shanks for those TikTok-famous birria tacos or whipping up some soft peaks for a zesty lemon meringue pie, there’ll be plenty leftover.

You can grab your KitchenAid artisan stand mixer on sale here for $526.15 using the promo code “PLAU15” (down from $949).