Jennifer Garner’s Latest Cooking Video Creates Apple Muffins and Cures Hiccups

Jennifer Garner has come through once again with her Pretend Cooking Show. This time she has not only gifted us a recipe for delicious cinnamon apple muffins but also a cure for hiccups!

In her latest Instagram vid, Garner shows us how to make these muffins which she calls a “perfect little meal” and, quite frankly, who are we to disagree?

The recipe she uses comes from @pinchofyum which also allows for cinnamon apple cake, if you prefer that sort of thing over muffins.

How to make Jennifer Garner’s Cinnamon Apple Muffins

All the below is via Jennifer Garner’s Instagram account.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups of brown sugar

⅓ cup oil (coconut, vegetable or butter works, too!)

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp baking soda

2 ½ cups flour

2 ½ cups chopped apples

For topping*

½ cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp butter, melted

(*JG tip: double it!)

Directions for apple muffins:

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Mix ingredients in order given, stirring until just combined. Fold in apples. Add 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp salt to the batter. Pour batter into a buttered 9×13″ pan (or muffin tin). Combine last three ingredients to make the topping and sprinkle evenly over the batter. Bake for 45 minutes — muffins are much faster, check at 25 minutes.

I know what you’re thinking: we have apple muffins but what about the hiccup cure?

Well, mid-way through her video Garner is stopped with a case of the hiccups to which her companion says “close your eyes and draw a pig”. Garner obliges and seemingly pauses to draw a pig in her mind. Like magic, the hiccups are gone.

Is this a foolproof hiccup cure? Hard to say, but I’ll certainly be giving it a try during my next bout of hiccups.

Check out the full video below:

If you’re after more wisdom from J.G.’s Pretend Cooking Show check out this recipe for leftover chicken soup.