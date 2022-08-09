How to Get Started on the ‘Among Us VR’ Beta

Among Us needs no introduction: 2020 took care of that, introducing gamers and casual players alike to the multiplayer social deduction game. By now, most of us have played it, accusing our friends of murdering us and fervently denying every conviction thrown our way. While playing on a computer, phone, or console is plenty fun, Among Us is currently testing out a VR version of the game. If killing your buds in a virtual reality spaceship sounds up your alley, you should sign up ASAP.

Unfortunately, the beta isn’t live just yet, but sign ups for early-access are. Among Us VR announced the news on Twitter, including only three requirements: a VR headset, an internet connection, and a desire to try Among Us VR early. That said, not everyone who signs up will be chosen for early-access to the beta, so the sooner you sign up, the better your chances will be.

How to sign up for the Among Us VR beta

To get started, you can follow this link that Among US VR shared in their tweet. Once the page loads, you can click Continue or press Enter. Press the button or key again, then enter your email address when prompted. Scroll through the list of compatible VR systems, then choose the one you own. Click Submit, then click Join us and stay tuned or press Enter to finish.

In a minute, you should receive an email from Among Us VR letting you know whether or not the beta is available on your chosen system. For example, I was informed the beta is not yet out for PSVR, which is the only VR set I have. But whether or not the beta is live for your setup, you’ll be directed to make an account with Antidote, the company hosting the VR beta.

To create an Antidote account, follow the link in your email or follow this link here. Enter a username, your email, pick a password, then prove you’re not a robot before clicking Sign up. You’ll then be able to build your player profile: Hit Save, then click Join the program. After that, you can sit back and wait for your invitation to jump into the beta of your choice.

