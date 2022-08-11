House of Hammer: What to Expect From the Chilling Doco on Armie Hammer and His Family

If your week wasn’t feeling quite chaotic enough, news has emerged that a docuseries centred on Armie Hammer and his family is on the way. Discovery+ has dropped a release date, synopsis and a trailer for the series – titled House of Hammer – which has been produced in consultation with Armie Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer.

If you’re eager to learn more about the pretty damn dark-sounding docuseries, here’s your basic guide.

What in the hell is House of Hammer about?

Unsurprisingly, House of Hammer will look at the allegations made against Armie Hammer in 2021. But it will also dive into the history of the broader (very wealthy) Hammer family as well.

As we touched on above, Armie’s aunt Casey Hammer is on board as a consultant for the project and is said to be bringing family secrets to light, as Deadline has previously reported.

Per Deadline’s latest write-up on the series announcement, the official logline for the House of Hammer show is as follows:

Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.

Can I see a trailer?

Yes, you can. Discovery+ has dropped its first official trailer for House of Hammer, just be warned it does deal with sensitive subject areas and may be difficult to watch for some.

In the trailer, we hear snippets of stories from alleged victims of Hammer’s as well as an introduction into the world of the wider family from Casey.

“On the outside, we were a perfect family,” she says in the trailer. “But magnify Succession a million times and it was my family. If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation of my family has been involved in dark misdeeds. And it just gets worse and worse and worse.”

Who is featured in House of Hammer?

Julia Morrison and Courtney Vucekovich appear in the House of Hammer docuseries along with Casey Hammer. Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs are directing the project.

When and where can I watch House of Hammer in Australia?

We don’t yet have details on if and/or when the House of Hammer docuseries will air in Australia. It is slated for a September 2 release in the U.S. and will stream on Discovery+ there. If you have a VPN you may be able to get around the location issue for now.

We will be updating you, however, with any news we hear about the series landing in Australia. Assumedly, because of the interest around this story, we’ll be getting access to the show not long after the U.S., but we’ve no indication of the go just yet.

In the interim, you can read the Vanity Fair feature focused on the fall of Armie Hammer.