How On-Trend Is Your House and Home Decor?

Have you recently renovated or moved? If so, do you ever wonder how ‘on-trend’ your home decor is?

The decisions we make with our home decor can be purely practical, purely aesthetic, or a little bit of both. Read on to find out exactly how trendy your house is right now, according to home renovation and design platform Houzz.

2022 Home decor trends

Dedicated activity spaces

Particularly since COVID-19, it’s vital to have dedicated spaces in your home for work, play and rest. Dedicated spaces for all sorts of activities are an important part of planning your home decor — and avid home decorators agree, with increased searches for “home bar”, “media room”, “library” and “studio” being reported by Houzz.

Outdoor living

More and more residents are dreaming of a beachy lifestyle or at least home decor that exudes it, with searches for “Hamptons exterior” on Houzz up by 331 per cent. Houzz has also noticed a huge increase in interest in greenhouses, decks, and outdoor dining.

Idyllic bathrooms

Bathrooms are one of the most popular interior spaces to be redecorated or renovated. According to the latest 2022 Houzz & Home Australia report, bathroom upgrade spending from homeowners has increased from $15,000 to $17,000 year on year. Specific search terms were “bathroom mirrors”, “baths”, and “ensuite”.

Pool design

With summer creeping up on us, people have been searching for ways to cool off in style. While not necessarily thought of as home decor, pools can add a touch of sophistication to a house. Pool professionals on Houzz confirmed that interest in pool design has surged recently, with search terms like “pool house”, “swim spa” and “pool cabana” seeing a mass increase.

Preserving charm and character in home decor

Something that homeowners are increasingly looking to do with their spaces is to maintain the original charm and character of their homes. There’s been a spike in searches for “exposed brick”, “balustrade” and “industrial” which shows that designs and decor associated with period-style homes have become more sought after.

Custom home decor storage

There’s nothing better than when you can turn storage into stylish home decor, which is reflected in the uptick in people searching for custom cabinets and professional cabinetry. Houzz searches in how to create a well-functioning ‘butler’s pantry’ more than quadrupled in searches just in the first quarter of 2022 alone. Other popular search terms were “garage storage”, “built-in wardrobe”, and “mudroom”.

Native gardens

Interestingly, Houzz has seen a pretty big growth in people searching about Australian native gardens, which has increased by more than 2.3 times compared to 2021.

There you have it, the biggest home decor trends and search terms of this year so far. How on-trend is your home?

