Your Home Can Now Smell Like a Golden Gaytime With Streets’ Dusk Collab

Have you ever been eating a Paddle Pop or Golden Gaytime and thought, “Wow, this would make a great candle?” Well, it’s your lucky day because Dusk and Streets have teamed up to create the most iconic ice-cream scented candles and Moodmist oils that are sure to send you on a nostalgic Aussie summer spiral.

It’s not just rainbow Paddle Pop candles that are available either; this Dusk and Streets collaboration has got all your classic summertime favourites in the new candle range.

And as left of field as the release may sound, I’m not mad at it at all. Nothing screams the incoming summer season more than my room smelling like a Splice.

What’s in the Dusk and Streets collaboration?

Bubble O’Bill candle

Potentially one of the most recognisable of all the Streets ice creams, every Aussie’s favourite childhood treat can now melt in your home in a different way.

Just like the iconic ice cream, the Dusk Bubble O’Bill candle has a freesia and blueberry top, raspberry and strawberry centre and candied fruits base notes.

You can buy a two-wick Bubble O’Bill candle for $AU49.99 or a three-wick candle for $AU59.99.

You can also get the Bubble O’Bill flavour as a Moodmist fragrant oil for $24.99.

Golden Gaytime candle

It wouldn’t be a proper Streets and Dusk collaboration if we didn’t get a Golden Gaytime candle.

I’d have to say that Golden Gaytimes is my favourite ice cream flavour in the entire world. There’s something about that biscuit exterior and the caramelly vanilla centre that completes my summers.

Dusk has somehow managed to incorporate the goodness of a Golden Gaytime into a candle with a biscuit and caramel fragrance top, caramel, milk and toffee centre with coconut and vanilla base notes.

You can buy a two-wick Golden Gaytime candle for $AU49.99 or a three-wick candle for $AU59.99.

You can also get the Golden Gaytime flavour as a Moodmist fragrant oil for $24.99.

Splice candle

Splice is actually another one of my favourite ice creams because of the refreshing lime shell that oozes into the vanilla creamy centre.

Just like the ice cream, the Dusk Splice candle has got a lemon and lime top fragrance with a pineapple and cream centre. As you burn more, you’ll reach vanilla and sweet musk base notes.

You can buy a two-wick Splice candle for $AU49.99 or a three-wick candle for $AU59.99.

You can also get the Splice flavour as a Moodmist fragrant oil for $24.99.

Rainbow Paddle Pop candle

Everyone’s favourite Paddle Pop flavour, Rainbow, has been turned into a candle that is sure to become the next must-have summer home accessory.

The Dusk and Streets rainbow Paddle Pop candles have a vanilla and strawberry top, caramel and tonka bean centre and vanilla bean base notes.

You can buy a two-wick Rainbow Paddle Pop candle for $AU49.99 or a three-wick candle for $AU59.99.

You can also get the Rainbow Paddle Pop flavour as a Moodmist fragrant oil for $24.99.

When can you buy the Dusk and Streets candle range?

You can buy the Dusk and Streets collaboration range online now.

Maybe you still need some more convincing about how good they smell. If so, the range will be available in Dusk stores from Thursday, August 11, 2o22.

