Don’t Drink the Recalled Capri Sun That Might Have Cleaning Solution in It

Capri Sun juice drinks have been a lunchbox staple since they first hit American grocery store shelves in 1981. But before you pack one of the iconic foil pouches for you kid’s (or your own) lunch tomorrow, take a minute to check whether it’s among those being recalled due to a risk they contain cleaning solution.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Kraft Heinz, which produces and distributes Capri Sun products in the North America, has announced a voluntary recall of some of their juice drink beverages, because they may contain chemical contaminants. Here’s what to know.

Why are Capri Sun products being recalled?

Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 5,760 cases (which is more than 230,000 pouches) of wild-cherry-flavored Capri Sun juice drink blend beverages because they may contain diluted cleaning solution.

How does something like this happen, you ask? According to the company, some of the Clean-In-Place (CIP) solution used on food processing equipment “was inadvertently introduced into a production line” at one of their factories.

The error was discovered after several customers complained about the taste of their Capri Sun beverages.

Which Capri Sun products are being recalled?

While Kraft Heinz is working with retailers and distributors to take any potentially contaminated Capri Sun products out of circulation, if you have any at home right now, you should check to see whether they’re part of the recall.

First, take a look at the flavour: Only wild-cherry-flavored Capri Sun products have potentially been affected. If that’s what you’ve got, here’s what else to look for in order to identify the recalled beverages:

“Best When Used By” Date: June 25, 2023

June 25, 2023 Manufacturer Code on Pouch: 25JUN2023 WXX LYY #### [Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10.mYY may be 01 through 12.]

25JUN2023 WXX LYY #### Manufacturer Code on Carton: 5JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404. [Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, or 03.]

5JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404. Carton UPC: 0 8768400100 4

0 8768400100 4 Case UPC: 87684 00409 00

What to do if you’ve purchased the recalled Capri Sun products

If it turns out that you have, in fact, purchased the recalled Capri Sun products, make sure that no one drinks them. Instead, you can return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. If you have any questions, or want to verify whether the Capri Sun beverages in your possession are part of the recall and eligible for reimbursement, you can call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.