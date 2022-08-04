Here Are All the Biggest DC Projects in 2022 And Beyond

With Disney betting heavily on its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, WarnerMedia is stepping up to the plate with more movies and TV shows based on DC characters.

Things have certainly been moving full steam ahead on the DC front, but some shocking cancellations recently have left the fate of more than a few projects up in the air.

Here’s which DC movies and TV shows are still coming out in 2022 and beyond.

All the upcoming DC Movies and TV shows

Movies

DC League of Super-Pets

One for lovers of animation and pets is DC’s League of Super-Pets. The movie stars Krypto the Super-Dog who fights side by side with Superman but loses his best friend when the Justice League are kidnapped.

The voice cast is stacked with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart and John Krasinski. This one should be a fun ride, if nothing else.

Release Date: September 15

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson appears in his second DC movie of the year with the long-awaited Black Adam.

The famous Shazam anti-hero gets his time in the spotlight with Johnson putting on the black cape for an origin story that has him catching bullets and crushing humans. The movie will also introduce some famous members of the Justice Society of America, including Hawkman and Doctor Fate.

Universal has dropped the first trailer for the film, which you can check out here.

Release Date: October 20

SHAZAM: Fury of the Gods

Following Black Adam’s debut, we’ll be seeing his nemesis Shazam in the sequel SHAZAM: Fury of the Gods. Zackary Levi is back as the titular hero who will be facing off against the three powerful daughters of Atlas, two of which are played by Herren Mirren and Lucy Liu. What a cast!

Release Date: January 5, 2023

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

The sequel to 2018’s Aquaman sees Jason Momoa return once again as the King of Atlantis. This time, Aquaman forges an uneasy alliance to protect Atlantis and goes on a world-hopping adventure to new and mysterious locations. He also gets an upgraded black suit, so you know things are getting serious now.

Release Date: March 16, 2023

The Flash

Ezra Miller gets his first solo outing as the fastest man alive in The Flash.

The movie promises to dive into some wild multiverse time travel as Barry attempts to go back in time and rescue his mother from death. The results apparently summon both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman to help, along with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

Release Date: June 22, 2023

Blue Beetle

Filming is underway on a Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes, a teenager from El Paso who is given a superpowered exo suit by the Blue Beetle scarab.

The film was originally set to be released on HBO Max but will now reportedly have a theatrical release in August 2023.

Release date: August 18, 2023

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker shocked the world a few years ago when it became one of the first DC movies to flood awards ceremonies with critical acclaim, even earning an Oscar for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance.

Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that Joker is getting a sequel titled Folie à Deux with director Todd Phillips returning as well as Phoenix. A major new addition to the sequel will be Lady Gaga, who is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, which leads to the idea that Joker 2 will be set in Arkham Asylum.

Release date: October 4, 2024

Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has been a guiding light throughout the DCEU all these years, so it’s no surprise the character was quick to get a third movie greenlit.

Patty Jenkins is expected to return as director and writer of Wonder Woman 3, with Gadot back as Diana Prince. Apart from that, the plot is anyone’s guess.

Release Date: TBC

The Batman 2

After the massive success of Matt Reeves’ standalone The Batman with Robert Pattinson, it was only natural that a sequel would be confirmed.

That happened at CinemaCon earlier in 2022 with the announcement that Reeves and Pattinson would both be returning. But it’s still early days, so don’t hold your breath for this one any time soon.

What is the correct order to watch all the DCEU films?

Before you dive into all these new DC movies in 2022, you might want to catch up on your history, particularly in the DCEU.

While certain films like The Batman and DC League of Super-Pets exist outside the DCEU, a lot of the other films build on what’s come before, so it’s important to catch up on the story so far.

Here’s the chronological viewing order of all the DCEU films to date:

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Man of Steel

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

Suicide Squad

Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (not canon)

Aquaman

Shazam!

Birds of Prey

The Suicide Squad

TV Shows

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois brought yet another iteration of Superman to the forefront, but this small-screen edition did things a little differently. Painting Superman as a family man struggling to raise his two teenage sons while also saving the world was a refreshing take on the Man of Steel.

Season 2 of the show digs further into Superman’s other half, Lois, and reveals more of the Lane family history. A third season has also been confirmed.

Release date: Streaming now on Binge

Stargirl

Stargirl takes the superhero vibes back to high school as a group of young heroes rise to become the new Justice Society of America. Stargirl’s third season is subtitled Frenemies, so read into that what you will.

Release date: August 31, 2022 on Binge

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn’s animated series has been one of the most surprising delights out of DC in recent memory. The raunchy, violent and incredibly meta animated show finds Harley rediscovering herself after her break-up with the Joker.

Fast-forward a couple of seasons, and Harley has found a new romance with her best friend Poison Ivy and leads a gang of villains of her own.

Release date: Season 3 is airing now in the US, but a local streaming platform is yet to be announced.

The Sandman

It’s often forgotten that The Sandman exists under the DC umbrella, but Neil Gaiman’s hugely successful collection of fantasy graphic novels has more than one reference to the DC universe.

In 2022 The Sandman will finally get its long-awaited live-action adaptation with Tom Sturridge taking on the role of the dream lord Morpheus, who has been captured and imprisoned by humans for over a hundred years and, upon his escape, must restore balance to his kingdom.

Release date: August 5 on Netflix

Pennyworth

You’ll find out the untold history of Batman’s faithful butler Alfred in his solo series Pennyworth. The first couple of seasons explored Alfred’s time in the British special forces. Now that the civil war is over, Pennyworth plans to do a time jump for its third season and explore a new age where a cultural revolution has changed the world.

Release date: TBC 2022

Titans

The dark and gritty take on the Teen Titans has gone a long way with fans and was recently picked up for a fourth season. Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing, leads the team that is made up of Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and, more recently, Superboy.

Not much is known about Titans’ fourth season except that it’s supposedly happening and is expected to release in 2022. The latest on this is that HBO Max is expecting to get new episodes for October 2022, but no word on when Aussies will get access to season four.

Release date: TBC 2022

Doom Patrol

Another ragtag group of heroes make their way to the screen in Doom Patrol. The team is made up of physically and mentally traumatised heroes who investigate some of the world’s strangest cases.

Kind of like the Suicide Squad, the Doom Patrol are shunned by society, but luckily they have each other. Again not much is known about the fourth season except we can expect to see it this year sometime.

Release date: TBC 2022

The Penguin

Colin Farrell’s transformation into Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman drew so much attention that Warner Bros was keen to commission a limited series in his name.

Matt Reeves and Farrell are on board as executive producers for the series, which will track Cobblepot’s rise to become the infamous Penguin in this new gritty Batman universe.

If that wasn’t enough new DC movies and TV shows to add to your is this year, then check out our list of the other major movie releases you must see in 2022.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.