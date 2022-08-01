Whip up These Moccona and Cadbury Desserts, or Just Drool Over Them

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re a lover of both chocolate and coffee watch out because your worlds are about to collide in the most delicious way. That’s right, coffee legends Moccona have teamed up with the chocolate gods at Cadbury to create two of the most decadent sweet treats I’ve ever laid my eyes on. You can thank celebrity chef Morgan Hipworth for these delicious Moccona and Cadbury dessert recipes.

According to Moccona, research shows that 84% of Aussies drink coffee and 95% have a sweet tooth for chocolate. So it only makes sense that these two iconic brands have given us two incredible desserts we can try to make ourselves.

These recipes come from the newest collaboration between Moccona and Cadbury, which saw the release of Moccona & Café Style Mochas last month (you can get them from Woolies).

With winter still keeping us cold for another month or so, this collaboration is sure to keep both coffee aficionados and chocolate lovers alike warm.

As mentioned, Morgan Hipworth has created two delicious dessert recipes using the new Moccona and Cadbury mochas. He’s whipped up a Mocha Cannoli and a Mocha Hazelnut Tart.

Let’s dive into the creamy, coffee, chocolatey goodness that is these recipes.

Moccona and Cadbury Morgan Hipworth dessert recipes

Mocha Cannolis (makes around 15-20)

Ingredients:

For the shells:

180g plain flour, sifted

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder, sifted

30g caster sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp Marsala (alternatively dry white wine)

30g unsalted butter, melted, cooled

1 large egg, beaten

1 egg white, for brushing

Cannoli moulds or cannelloni pasta tubes

For the filling:

3/4 cup thickened cream

8 serves of Moccona Mocha

900g firm ricotta

100g mascarpone

150g icing sugar, sifted

Pinch of salt

Vegetable oil, for frying

Icing sugar, for dusting

Directions:

To make the shells:

In a bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, caster sugar and salt, and whisk to combine. Add the wine, butter and egg, mixing until a rough dough forms. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 7-12 minutes or until elastic and smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge to rest for at least an hour or up to overnight.

To make the filling:

In a small saucepan, add the cream and the Moccona and Cadbury Café Style Mocha and bring to a boil while whisking. Remove from the heat and allow to cool fully. In a blender, combine the ricotta, mascarpone and salt and blend until smooth. Add cream to the ricotta mixture whilst blending, until smooth. Spoon the filling into a piping bag fitted with a 1.5cm star nozzle and refrigerate while you cook the cannoli shells.

To cook the shells:

Preheat a deep fat fryer or pot filled with vegetable oil to 180°C. Remove the dough from the fridge. Place on a lightly floured surface and cut into four pieces. Using a pasta machine or rolling pin, slowly roll out the dough until it reaches 2mm thickness. Cut out using a 9cm round cutter. Roll the circles over the mould or pasta and brush the tips with egg white. Press together to seal. Fry in batches for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Place in a bowl lined with paper and allow to cool slightly. Then remove it from the mould. Once fully cooled, pipe in the ricotta filling and dust with icing sugar. Serve immediately.

Hazelnut Mocha Tart

Ingredients:

For hazelnut pastry:

140g flour

50g icing sugar

50g hazelnut meal

4g baking powder

Pinch sea salt

100g unsalted butter, cold, cut into cubes

3 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon ice cold water

1 large egg

1 tablespoon milk

For the mocha ganache:

300ml thickened cream

100g unsalted butter

100ml milk

8 serves of Moccona Hazelnut Mocha

300g dark chocolate

Pinch of sea salt

For the coffee mascarpone topping:

200g mascarpone

250ml thickened cream

50g icing sugar, sifted

3 teaspoons Moccona espresso powder, dissolved in 1 teaspoon of boiling water

Cocoa powder, to dust

Directions:

To make the hazelnut pastry:

Combine the flour, icing sugar, hazelnut meal, baking powder and salt in a food processor and blitz until combined. Add the butter and blitz until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the eggs yolks and water and pulse until the mixture is formed into a dough. Shape the dough into a smooth disc, wrap with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for at least an hour. Grease a 36cm x 13cm x 3.5cm rectangle tart tin. Remove the plastic wrap and roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface until it forms a rectangle about 5mm thick. Carefully place the dough into the tart tin. Trim the edges and prick with a fork. Cover the dough and chill for at least another 30 mins. Preheat the oven to 190C. In a bowl combine the egg and milk and whisk until smooth, set aside. Line the inside of the tart with baking paper and fill with pastry weights or uncooked rice. Bake blind for 10 minutes, then remove the weights or rice. Brush the pastry with the egg wash and bake for a further 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside to fully cool.

To make the mocha ganache:

Place the cream, Moccona and Cadbury Café Style Hazelnut Mocha, butter and salt in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Pour the hot mixture over the chocolate and stir until the chocolate is completely melted. Stir in the cold milk. Keep stirring until the mixture is smooth and shiny. Pour into the tart shell and place in the fridge for at least 2 hours or until completely set.

To make the coffee mascarpone topping:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and whip on medium speed until the mixture forms firm peaks. Transfer to a piping bag.

To serve:

Carefully pipe the coffee mascarpone onto the tart in a grid pattern and then dust with cocoa powder.

If these Moccona and Cadbury recipes have kicked in those sweet tooth cravings, here are some more delicious chocolate recipes you can try.

Happy baking!