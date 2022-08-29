The 10 Best-Value Products You Can Shop at ALDI Right Now

ALDI’s People’s Picks – a consumer-voted list of the brand’s best products – is back for another year. A total of 100 items have been shortlisted (all of which are under $15) and folks are invited to vote for their favourites.

There are 10 categories you can vote on (including beauty items, cleaning products and snacks), and doing so will give you chance at a star of $10,000 in ALDI gift cards. If you’d like to have your say, you can do so here up until September 1, 2022.

In the interim, however, ALDI has released a list of its 10 best-value items. From brownie mix to pizza bases, there is quite the mix of products here. And they’re all cheap as hell.

ALDI’s 10 MVPs (Most Valuable Products)

310ml/365g (Chili & Garlic, Fish, Hoisin or Oyster), $2.09 – Add Asia Specialties range of condiments to your stir-fries. Also perfect as a dipping sauce. Asia Specialties Coconut Milk 400mL, $0.95 – Premium quality coconut milk that’s ideal for curries, desserts and soups.

500g (Sweet Soy & Garlic, Sweet & Sour or Chicken & Cashew Nut), $2.99 – A range of classic Asian stir fry favourites, available in Sweet & Sour, Sweet Soy & Garlic or Chicken Cashew Nut. Bakers Life Italian Style Pizza Base 2pk 400g, $2.99 – Stone baked pizza base with garlic, olive oil and an Italian style herb mix. Handcrafted and baked to perfection.

8pk 560g, $3.69 – Super soft and flexible wholegrain wraps and a great source of fibre and protein. Belmont Biscuit Co. 40% Chocolate Chip Cookies 400g, $2.79 – Bite into a deliciously crumbly cookie, packed full of real chocolate chips and real butter.

500g (Basilico or Napoletana), $2.69 – Authentic Italian premium pasta sauce. Available in Napoletana or Basilico. Mamia Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes 480pk, $9.99 – Extra soft baby wipes with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to keep baby’s skin soft and smooth.

8pk 640g, $3.99 – Indian style flaky, layered flatbread that’s delicious with curries. White Mill Triple Choc Fudge Brownie Mix 500g, $2.49 – Bake a deliciously rich and moist chocolate brownie with chocolate buttons.

You can check out more ALDI deals on the website here. And, while we have you, if you want to take a peek at ALDI’s father’s day range, you can find that here.