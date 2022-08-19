What To Expect From the September Apple Event

Great news, everyone, Apple is reportedly dropping a new batch of iPhones on us next month. We’re expecting, if reputable reports are to be believed, the new Apple iPhone 14 to be revealed at an event on September 8, with devices going on sale as soon as September 17.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is aiming to launch the iPhone 14 at an event on September 7, which will likely be before 6 am AEST on September 8. The last Apple event, WWDC, was held at 5 am, with the iPhone 13 event, ‘California Streaming‘, a fresh 3 am wake-up for us on Australia’s east coast.

Apple is aiming to launch the iPhone 14 at an event on September 7, with new devices going on sale Sept. 16. https://t.co/Y9TNfD4k1U — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 17, 2022

When is the Apple September event?

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet, Gurman (who has a good record of being right about Apple announcements) has said that the reveal date of the iPhone 14 is set for September 7, though do keep in mind that this could change. Expect an early morning too: like we said earlier, Apple’s last iPhone reveal was at 3 am.

After September 7, Gurman says that it’s safe to expect the iPhone 14 to go on sale on September 16 (17 for Aussies), 10 days later.

What will we see at the Apple event?

We’ve been covering the iPhone 14’s potential specs over the past year, and we’ll no doubt learn a wealth of information about the new series of devices in September, but as a refresher, here’s the shopping list.

The iPhone 14 series will ship with four devices: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, all using the new A16 chip.

Forbes has published a list of what the leaked alleged cost of the new range could be, but as you can see below, there’s no point simply converting the price from USD to AUD as, just like almost every other piece of tech, we get ourselves a fun* little Australia Tax.

iPhone 14 (predicted) $US799 $1,098 iPhone 13 (starting RRP) $US799 $1,349 + $250 on conversion iPhone 14 Max (predicted) $US899 $1,235 No iPhone 13 counterpart – – – iPhone 14 Pro (predicted) $US1,099 $1,510 iPhone 13 Pro (starting RRP) $US999 $1,699 + $320 on conversion iPhone 14 Pro Max (predicted) $US1,199 $1,648 iPhone 13 Pro Max (starting RRP) $US1,099 $1,849 + $340 on conversion

Additionally, it’s expected that the iPhone 14 will include a notchless design, as discussed by reputable leaker John Prosser.

The notch we know is supposedly gone. Instead, it’s rumoured to be two separate notches (a hole-punch design), separating the microphone and the camera. Surrounding these is the screen of the phone, which encompasses the microphone and camera, instead of taking up the top middle of the display, as it did with the iPhone X, 11, 12 and 13.

When is the next Apple event?

We expect that Apple will hold another event in March, 2023. At this event in 2022, Apple revealed a new green finish for the iPhone 13, the new iPad Air, the new iPhone SE, the Mac Studio, the Studio Display and the new M1 Ultra chip.

When will Apple make the announcement?

Apple still hasn’t made the official September event announcement, but the company will at some point before the event date, likely a week or so in advance.