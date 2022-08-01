We Have to Wait a (Little) Bit Longer for Andor on Disney+

The long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series has finally bowed on Disney+ and now it’s time to look to the next big Star Wars show: Andor. The series recently received a new trailer and a new release date so let’s dive into all the details you need to know.

What is Andor about?

The name Andor should seem familiar, mainly because it’s attached to Cassian Andor, one of the main heroes in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In this Disney+ series, we follow Cassian five years before the events of Rogue One as he joins the rebellion in its formative years.

According to the synopsis from Disney:

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Similar to Rogue One, the show is expected to lean into the gritty underworld of the Star Wars universe with a spy-espionage-style thriller.

Trailer time

Andor has been in the works for what feels like forever, but Star Wars Celebration gave us real proof that this show is happening, and hey, it actually looks pretty good!

Now that’s a TV show with a movie-sized budget if I’ve ever seen one.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but amongst the trailer’s many locations and characters, we get to see the years when the Empire has risen to the height of its power. And just like with any tyrannical force, people are sick of it.

Here’s the first poster for the series.

#Andor, a limited series, streaming August 31 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/J00VgyU1DB — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) May 26, 2022

A second trailer shows us even more of the high production value of this series.

So much to unpack here. There’s a new droid to fall in love with, Forest Whittaker is back as Saw Gerrera and we get a look at some of the new heroes and villains in the series.

You can check out the latest poster for the series below.

Experience the three-episode premiere of #Andor, a Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on @DisneyPlus September 21. pic.twitter.com/jPQQVp0rkP — Andor (@StarWarsAndor) August 1, 2022

Who is in the cast?

Leading the show as Andor is of course Diego Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One.

He’s also joined by Star Wars regular Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. Rounding out the cast of Andor are Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.

Tony Gilroy is the writer and creator and Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Michelle Rejwan and Diego Luna are executive producers.

Andor: Australian Release Date

The second trailer for Andor came with a disappointing release date delay.

Luckily it’s not a huge one and instead of August 31, Andor will now premiere with three episodes on Disney+ on September 21. Like most Disney+ shows it should be available around 5-6 pm AEST.

There will be 12 episodes in total with the rest released weekly. That means we’ll have new Star Wars content every week until November!

