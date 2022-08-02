A Bunch of Oat Milks and Coffee Drinks Are Part of a Major Recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday that food service company Lyons Magnus has issued a voluntary recall of 53 beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination. The products subject to recall include liquid coffee drinks, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and thickened liquids, and pediatric nutritional supplements. These beverages and nutritional supplements fall under popular nationwide brand names including Aloha, Glucerna, Oatly, Premier Protein, and Stumptown. You can read the full list of recalled products and their lot codes on the FDA’s announcement here.

The potential contamination includes the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. According to the CDC, Cronobacter infection can be very serious for older people and people whose bodies have trouble fighting germs, like people with HIV, organ transplants, or cancer. The FDA says that while this sort of infection is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Although pediatric products are on the list, none of the recalled products in the Lyons Magnus announcement are ones intended for infants, i.e. under the age of 1. And while this specific recall does not include baby formula, the bacteria in question is the same one at the centre of a different recall of powdered infant formula (which is still ongoing, per CNN).

To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. Still, the FDA says that none of these recalled products should be consumed. You should throw the product away, or you can contact Lyons Magnus to return the product for a refund. You can contact the Lyons Recall Support Centre 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557 or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.

Again, check out the full list of recalled products on the FDA’s site here.