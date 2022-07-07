What to Do If You’re Struck by Lightning (and How to Avoid It)

We use the phrase “you’re more likely to be struck by lightning” to describe unlikely events all the time, but around 10 people are killed by lightning each year in Australia and hundreds more are injured. No, it’s not worth panicking about, but you still don’t want to be one of those people. Here’s how to avoid being struck by lightning, and what to do if you ever wind up that statistical anomaly.

How to avoid being struck by lightning

The most obvious applies: Don’t go outside when it’s storming. You already know that. Let’s assume, then, that you are stuck outside while an electrical storm is underway;

Avoid open fields, the tops of hills, and ridge tops

Stay away from tall, isolated trees or any other tall objects

If you’re in a group of people, spread out to avoid the electric current travelling from person to person if lightning does strike

Stay away from all water and anything that might be wet

Contrary to popular belief, water and metal don’t attract lightning — but they conduct it and can carry it quite a ways. As a current will travel long distances through water and metal, it’s best not to be around either of them.

In addition to monitoring the weather using a radio or your smartphone, look for visual signs of oncoming storm: towering clouds with a shape similar to cauliflower, dark daytime skies, distant thunder, and, of course, visible lightning flashes. Get inside and take cover as soon as you notice these cues; don’t wait for lightning to strike nearby.

Even if you are indoors, you still need to take precautions to avoid certain kinds of lightning strikes. We’ll go into detail on the different types of lightning strikes below, but for now, here’s what to do when you’re inside:

Avoid water — don’t shower, wash dishes, or touch any plumbing during an electrical storm, as if the house it struck by lightning it could travel through pipes or water and into you.

Don’t use electronic equipment, particular anything connected to an outlet.

Don’t use a corded phone, but do feel free to use cordless or cell phones, especially if you need to call for help.

Don’t lie or lean on concrete floors, as they may have metal wires or bars inside them which can conduct lightning.

What to do if someone near you is struck by lightning

If someone near you is struck by lightning, here’s what you do:

Call 000 right away.

If multiple people were struck, help those who are unconscious first, and keep in mind they may initially appear dead.

Move the person to a safer location if there is an ongoing danger of lightning strikes.

Perform CPR right away (and know you are not in danger, as no electric charge remains in their body).

Cover the person in a jacket or blanket to prevent hypothermia.

Tend to anyone who was struck but remains conscious next, but be advised their wounds may include burns and fractures.

What to do if you are struck by lightning

It’s possible you’ll be knocked unconscious by a lightning strike, so hopefully someone is nearby to assist you. If you manage to remain conscious, call 000 right away. Sorry, that’s all we’ve got. The effects of a lightning strike can be pretty brutal, so the most important thing is to get help as soon as possible.

There are different types of lightning strikes

According to the National Weather Service, there are actually five ways lightning can strike victims, but any of them can be deadly.